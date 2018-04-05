OPTMIZED BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE

King Of Trends trades trends and was made on XAU/USD 1 hour charts. Try other assets and time frames if you can. There is no promise of untold wealth from $100 with 100% success rate , this is a bold lie many tell and believe . Not one EA here or anywhere does this, prove me wrong. In the end nothing is given in trading and you must put in work. Just try out and if it suits you and you want to use it then go ahead and run it on a demo and then a VPS and then a live if you choose. Trade in a scale fashion. I have no idea how this will perform.