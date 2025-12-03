Blue Orbit

Price today is 120. When 10 copies are sold, the new price will be 159. Don’t miss the early slot. Currently sold: 5.



Step into a new era of automated trading with Blue Orbit—an EA engineered to interpret the natural “flow dynamics” of the market. Designed for precision, this system focuses on reading real-time momentum shifts, detecting zones of exhaustion, and executing entries where trend exhaustion meets reversal strength. It's a non-linear, fluid approach—far beyond rigid mechanical setups.









Overview Chart Symbol: XAUUSD (single chart setup) Timeframe: M15 Best For: XAUUSD Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 optimal

Proper backtest: Contact me and I'll send you the setup file and help notes. TEST version: Contact me now to get a demo test version file. Additional Gift: Complete your purchase and reach out to get a free EA from me.





Why Blue Orbit Stands Out

Main Strategy: This EA is grounded in the concept of Volume-Weighted Price Anchoring. It uses volume distribution and price action history to create “anchor zones,” where the probability of price reacting is statistically high. Trades are triggered at these pivot nodes for maximum reaction efficiency.

Optional Smart management System: For traders who prefer added profit potential, Blue Orbit includes an intelligent management layer that activates under controlled conditions. It never adds trades blindly—rather, it calculates entry pressure, drawdown zones, and recovery viability before adding exposure. This ensures that even when using the logic, it remains safe, calculated, and guided by strict risk caps.

Risk-Adapted Scaling: Position sizing adjusts based on real-time volatility, account equity, and market sensitivity—so your exposure remains aligned with market conditions at all times.

Installation Made Simple

Step 1: Attach Blue Orbit to the XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader.

Step 2: Use the M15 timeframe for optimal results.

Step 3: Customize lot size and choose whether to enable Smart management mode.

Step 4: Enable AutoTrading and let Blue Orbit operate seamlessly.





After Purchase:

Reach out after your purchase to gain access to our private Telegram community. Get live updates, advanced settings, performance results, and interact with fellow users and the dev team directly.

Blue Orbit is more than an EA—it's your new trading edge.