How to find exact inputs: ZigZag + Price Action in practice

Price Action gives precise entry points when used in the right areas of the chart.

The same pattern can lead to a strong move or fail to follow through — the difference depends on where it is formed.

🧠 THE CORE PROBLEM



Entry points are often searched across the entire chart without considering the current direction. The same pattern appears in different places, but the outcome is different each time.





In some cases, price continues the move; in others, it reverses or moves sideways. The difference is not in the pattern itself, but in where it forms relative to the current price movement.

When a pattern forms in the direction of the move — it signals continuation.

When it appears against the move — it more often signals a pause or a pullback.

🎯 HOW TO FIND ENTRY POINTS



1. First, determine the direction of the move.

2. Focus on the sequence of highs and lows:



if lows are consistently rising — the move is up;

if highs are consistently falling — the move is down.

3. Then look for entry points.

In an uptrend, focus only on pullbacks and look for entries at local lows.

In a downtrend, focus on pullbacks and look for entries at local highs.

4. Then watch how price behaves at these points.

Consider only those Price Action patterns that are aligned with the main move and form when the pullback is complete.

⚙️ ROLE OF VALABLE ZIGZAG



Use the Valable ZigZag indicator to simplify direction analysis.





The indicator already builds the sequence of highs and lows and shows the current move as a single line.

Additionally, use the arrow — it immediately shows which direction to look for entries.

Price Action starts to give consistent entry points when applied in the right areas of the chart. Valable ZigZag acts as a guide, helping you see the current move and focus only on the areas that make sense to trade.

As a result, entries are no longer random, but a logical continuation of price movement.