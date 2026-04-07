False Breakouts and Market Structure: how Valable ZigZag handles it

False breakouts are one of the most common causes of losing trades.

Price breaks a level — and it feels like the move will continue. This is exactly the moment when a decision to enter is made.





The problem is that a breakout alone does not mean the market structure has actually changed. And if you rely only on a level being touched, rather than on a confirmed breakout, these situations will repeat again and again.

⚙️ How the Valable ZigZag indicator handles this



Valable ZigZag does not react to the breakout itself. It tracks market structure through a sequence of highs and lows.

As long as each next low is higher than the previous one — the structure remains bullish, and the direction does not change.

Even if the price breaks a level with a candle wick, it is not considered a structural change .

. The direction changes only in one case — when the price actually breaks the low and closes below it.

🎯 What this means in practice

This logic allows you to ignore false breakouts and avoid reacting to random price movements. If a level is only broken by a wick but not confirmed by a close — the indicator keeps the current direction.





This means that:

the trend is not considered broken

the structure remains unchanged

there is no need to rethink your trade

As a result, you do not enter the market on every level touch and avoid situations where the movement does not continue.

Valable ZigZag changes direction only when the structure truly breaks, not on every level touch.