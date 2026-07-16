Aurum Break — Non-Repainting XAUUSD Breakout Indicator (Free)

A clean, non-repainting breakout indicator built for gold, works on any timeframe.

Aurum Break marks BUY and SELL signals when price breaks out of its recent trading range with a volatility filter, combining a rolling N-bar high/low with an ATR-based range check to filter out weak, low-momentum breakouts. A built-in cooldown prevents signal clustering during choppy conditions.

Core feature: every signal is confirmed on a fully closed candle. Nothing is drawn on the live, forming bar, so what you see never disappears or shifts after the fact.

Inputs:

Breakout Lookback (bars)

ATR Period and Multiplier (volatility filter)

Cooldown Bars Between Signals

Popup Alerts and Push Notifications

Free release for community testing and feedback. Signal tool only, no automatic trade execution, no guarantee of profitability. Backtest and forward-test on demo before using with real capital. Feedback on parameter tuning and performance across timeframes is welcome in the comments.