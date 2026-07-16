Aurum Break

  • Indicators
  • Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
    Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

    Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

    MQL5 developer working mainly on XAUUSD and gold automation. I build EAs from written specifications, repair and optimise existing ones, and connect external signal sources to MT5. Every job ships with commented source, an input parameter guide, and a Strategy Tester report on real tick data. I work
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 16 July 2026

Aurum Break — Non-Repainting XAUUSD Breakout Indicator (Free)

A clean, non-repainting breakout indicator built for gold, works on any timeframe.

Aurum Break marks BUY and SELL signals when price breaks out of its recent trading range with a volatility filter, combining a rolling N-bar high/low with an ATR-based range check to filter out weak, low-momentum breakouts. A built-in cooldown prevents signal clustering during choppy conditions.

Core feature: every signal is confirmed on a fully closed candle. Nothing is drawn on the live, forming bar, so what you see never disappears or shifts after the fact.

Inputs:

  • Breakout Lookback (bars)
  • ATR Period and Multiplier (volatility filter)
  • Cooldown Bars Between Signals
  • Popup Alerts and Push Notifications

Free release for community testing and feedback. Signal tool only, no automatic trade execution, no guarantee of profitability. Backtest and forward-test on demo before using with real capital. Feedback on parameter tuning and performance across timeframes is welcome in the comments.


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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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