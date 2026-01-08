DaySpread MinMax
- Indicators
- Pavel Belyaev
- Version: 1.2
DaySpread MinMax — spread indicator with daily Min/Max
What it shows:
- Current spread (Cur)
- Minimum spread for the current day (Min.day)
- Maximum spread for the current day (Max.day)
How it works:
- Every 1 second the indicator reads Bid/Ask for the current symbol.
- Current spread is calculated as (Ask − Bid) / Point (in points).
- Min.day/Max.day are tracked during the day and reset when a new trading day starts (D1).
- The values are displayed on the chart as a compact text panel.
- You can drag the panel with the mouse; the position is saved per chart and restored after timeframe changes.
Benefits:
- Instant view of current trading cost and the day’s spread range.
- Helps monitor spread widening during news and low-liquidity periods.
- Lightweight and unobtrusive: no lines/buffers, only an info panel.
- Works on any symbol and timeframe.
Input parameters:
- Screen corner — chart corner used to anchor the panel.
- Offset X (px) — horizontal offset in pixels.
- Offset Y (px) — vertical offset in pixels.
- Font size — font size.
- Text color — text color.
- Background color — panel background color.
- Show background — show/hide the panel background.
- Show Min.day/Max.day — show/hide daily Min/Max values.
- Allow drag with mouse — enable dragging the panel with the mouse.