Jumping and Dumping Candles Detector MT5

Jumping & Dumping Candles Detector

Multi-timeframe MT5 indicator that scans historical candles across H1, H4, D1 for strong price movements using body size, wick, and volume filters.

Features

  • Analyzes multiple timeframes: H1, H4, D1.
  • Marks candles on charts.
  • Supports sound and push alerts.

Usage

Attach to charts for research and strategy development. Configure filters for body percentage, wick ratio, volume threshold. Test signals for breakouts or reversals.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Demo test before live use.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Jumping & Dumping Candles Detector Multi-timeframe MT4 indicator that scans historical candles across H1, H4, D1 for strong price movements using body size, wick, and volume filters. Features Analyzes multiple timeframes: H1, H4, D1. Marks candles on charts. Supports sound and push alerts. Usage Attach to charts for research and strategy development. Configure filters for body percentage, wick ratio, volume threshold. Test signals for breakouts or reversals. Past performance does not guarantee f
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Multi-Indicator Master Suite MT5 is a powerful all-in-one analytical suite for Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities traders. It combines 12 essential institutional-style tools into a single lightweight indicator, helping traders reduce chart clutter, improve workflow, and analyze the market more efficiently. Instead of loading multiple separate indicators that can slow down MetaTrader 5, this suite provides one integrated dashboard with full control over all modules directly from the chart.
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Lifegoodqwe
212
Lifegoodqwe 2026.04.06 09:35 
 

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Affiq A Ghani
1060
Reply from developer Affiq A Ghani 2026.04.06 10:29
Can you kindly tell me your expectations, so I can improve them in the next version? :)
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