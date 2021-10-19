Amiguinhos Inside Outside Color Bar
- Indicators
- Eduardo Correia Da Silva
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 10 September 2022
A simple price action indicator to highlight inside and outside bars (candles) with colors.
It is possible to choose what type of bar can be highlighted among: inside, ouside or both.
It is can be possible to choose a first specific color for the shadow and the border of bars (candles), a second specific color for high/bull bar (candle) and a third specific color for down/bear bar (candle)
Excellent one, easyly identifys inside and outsides bar, helping to better understand the context