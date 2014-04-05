Spread Monitor Pro
- Indicators
- Simon Draxler
- Version: 3.11
Drx Spread Monitor – Your Tool for Full Market Transparency
The Drx Spread Monitor is a powerful MT5 indicator that provides traders with a clear visual overview of current and historical spreads. Especially in Forex and Gold trading, where spreads can fluctuate widely, it helps to assess costs realistically and adapt to market conditions.
Main Features
Spread Histogram
Displays spreads in a separate window. Color coding for normal, high and extreme spread levels.
Dynamic Average Line
Calculates the moving average (MA) of the spread. Makes it easier to spot outliers and spread trends.
Live Panel with Key Metrics
-
Current spread in real time
-
Average spread over a defined period
-
Minimum and maximum spread since start
-
Moving average (MA Spread)
-
Compact dashboard directly on the chart
Sound Alerts for Critical Spreads
Automatic warnings when defined thresholds are exceeded. High-spread and extreme-spread alerts with custom sounds. Alert interval freely adjustable.
Equalizer Mode (optional)
Visualizes recent spreads as a dynamic bar chart. Configurable: number, width, height, spacing, horizontal or vertical. Useful for quick visual assessment.
Flexible Scaling & Design
Automatic or manual Y-axis scaling. Customizable colors and layouts for the panel.
Benefits for Traders
-
Full transparency of broker spreads in real time
-
Early detection of spread widenings (e.g. during news or illiquid markets)
-
Especially suitable for scalpers, day traders and gold traders
-
Ideal to compare brokers, account types and trading sessions
-
Avoid unnecessary costs by not trading at inflated spreads
Inputs (Settings)
-
Number of bars to display (history)
-
Thresholds for High & Extreme spread
-
Color options for histogram, lines and panel
-
Sound alerts (on/off, file, interval)
-
Equalizer options (display, layout, speed)
-
Automatic scaling with adjustable factor
Conclusion
The Drx Spread Monitor is more than a basic spread indicator – it is a full analysis and monitoring tool. It gives traders complete transparency over trading costs and supports more precise trade entry and exit decisions.
With the Drx Spread Monitor you keep your spreads under control at all times.