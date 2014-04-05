Spread Monitor Pro

Drx Spread Monitor – Your Tool for Full Market Transparency

The Drx Spread Monitor is a powerful MT5 indicator that provides traders with a clear visual overview of current and historical spreads. Especially in Forex and Gold trading, where spreads can fluctuate widely, it helps to assess costs realistically and adapt to market conditions.

Main Features

Spread Histogram

Displays spreads in a separate window. Color coding for normal, high and extreme spread levels.

Dynamic Average Line

Calculates the moving average (MA) of the spread. Makes it easier to spot outliers and spread trends.

Live Panel with Key Metrics

Current spread in real time

Average spread over a defined period

Minimum and maximum spread since start

Moving average (MA Spread)

Compact dashboard directly on the chart

Sound Alerts for Critical Spreads

Automatic warnings when defined thresholds are exceeded. High-spread and extreme-spread alerts with custom sounds. Alert interval freely adjustable.

Equalizer Mode (optional)

Visualizes recent spreads as a dynamic bar chart. Configurable: number, width, height, spacing, horizontal or vertical. Useful for quick visual assessment.

Flexible Scaling & Design

Automatic or manual Y-axis scaling. Customizable colors and layouts for the panel.

Benefits for Traders

Full transparency of broker spreads in real time

Early detection of spread widenings (e.g. during news or illiquid markets)

Especially suitable for scalpers, day traders and gold traders

Ideal to compare brokers, account types and trading sessions

Avoid unnecessary costs by not trading at inflated spreads

Inputs (Settings)

Number of bars to display (history)

Thresholds for High & Extreme spread

Color options for histogram, lines and panel

Sound alerts (on/off, file, interval)

Equalizer options (display, layout, speed)

Automatic scaling with adjustable factor

Conclusion

The Drx Spread Monitor is more than a basic spread indicator – it is a full analysis and monitoring tool. It gives traders complete transparency over trading costs and supports more precise trade entry and exit decisions.

With the Drx Spread Monitor you keep your spreads under control at all times.



