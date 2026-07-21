CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5

Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard





TAGLINE





See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair.





PRODUCT OVERVIEW





CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies.





The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer better directional opportunities.





Tracked currencies:

- USD

- EUR

- GBP

- JPY

- CHF

- CAD

- AUD

- NZD





The dashboard is designed to help answer questions such as:





- Which currency is strongest right now?

- Which currency is weakest?

- Which pair best reflects the strongest-versus-weakest contrast?

- Which combinations should be avoided because the strength difference is too small?





HOW IT WORKS





CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 analyzes a customizable list of Forex pairs and measures recent directional performance over the selected timeframe and lookback window. Each pair contributes strength to the base currency and weakness to the quote currency, or vice versa, depending on performance.





The indicator then averages and normalizes those contributions into approximate strength scores on a 0 to 100 scale.





GENERAL INTERPRETATION





- 80 to 100: Very Strong

- 65 to 79: Strong

- 55 to 64: Bullish / Positive

- 45 to 54: Neutral

- 35 to 44: Bearish / Weak

- 20 to 34: Weak

- 0 to 19: Very Weak





DASHBOARD FEATURES





The dashboard displays:





- Currency rank

- Currency code

- Strength score

- Direction label

- Strongest currency

- Weakest currency

- Suggested best bullish pair

- Suggested best bearish pair

- Mixed / avoid pair idea





This gives traders a broad market scan without needing to open many separate charts.





ANALYSIS MODEL





The strength estimate uses:





- Recent percentage price change over the chosen lookback window

- A light moving-average bias filter

- Average contribution across all included relevant pairs





The purpose is not to claim a perfect institutional currency model. Instead, the goal is to provide a practical, organized retail trader strength dashboard.





CUSTOMIZABLE PAIR BASKET





The indicator includes a default list of major and cross pairs, but the trader can change that list through the inputs.





This makes the tool flexible for brokers that use custom symbol names or for users who want to focus on only selected pairs.





TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS





The strength model is calculated from a selected analysis timeframe, such as:





- M15

- M30

- H1

- H4

- D1





The default setup is H1.





A trader can use lower timeframes for intraday scanning or higher timeframes for broader swing analysis.





PRACTICAL USES





CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 can help with:





1. Pair selection





A trader may prefer pairing the strongest currency against the weakest to create a clearer directional imbalance.





2. Trade filtering





If both currencies in a pair are similarly ranked, the move may be less decisive. The indicator can therefore help avoid weak or mixed combinations.





3. Directional bias





If GBP is strong and JPY is weak, GBPJPY may become a more attractive bullish candidate than a pair where both components are neutral.





4. Market scan efficiency





Instead of checking many charts manually, the trader can begin with the ranking dashboard.





ALERTS





Optional alerts can be enabled when the top-ranked opportunity changes materially.





Available alert options:

- Popup alert

- Mobile push notification

- Rank-shift alert activation





INPUTS





- Analysis timeframe

- Lookback bars

- Strength moving-average period

- Enable / disable each main currency

- Custom pair list

- Dashboard position and dimensions

- Popup and push alerts





WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?





- Forex traders

- Pair-selection traders

- Intraday traders

- Swing traders

- Traders who use top-down analysis

- Beginners who want to understand strength differences more clearly





MAIN BENEFITS





- Currency ranking in one panel

- Strongest-versus-weakest pair ideas

- Clear 0 to 100 strength model

- Customizable pair basket

- Cleaner market scanning process

- Beginner-friendly presentation

- Does not place trades





INSTALLATION





1. Copy CurrencyPower_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:

MQL5/Indicators





2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.





3. Attach CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 to a Forex chart.





4. Select the timeframe and pair basket.





5. Use the ranking as a market-selection tool, not as a guaranteed entry signal.





IMPORTANT INFORMATION





This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.





Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.



