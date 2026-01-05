Shadow System Candles - AI Trend Visualization



Concept

"Stop trading in the dark. Equip your chart with Night Vision."





Shadow System Candles is the visual core of the "Shadow Operation" project. It eliminates market noise and visualizes the true direction of the trend using AI-based logic (ADX + MA integration).





Note: This tool does not generate buy/sell arrows. It is designed to train your eyes to recognize "Active Trends" and "Dangerous Ranges.





Key Features

・AI Logic Coloring[/b]: Automatically colors candles based on trend strength.

・Deep Blue Strong Bullish Trend (Acceleration Phase)

・Light Blue Bullish Trend

・Gray Range / Low Volatility (Wait Zone)

・Light Red Bearish Trend

・Deep Red Strong Bearish Trend (Acceleration Phase)

・Noise Reduction Helps you avoid trading in choppy markets by highlighting low ADX zones in gray.





Recommended Usage

Use this indicator to filter your own strategies. Only trade Long when blue, Short when red, and STAND BY when gray.





Upgrade to COMMANDER

For automatic buy/sell signals, alerts, dashboard, and auto-TP/SL lines, please check the full version: [b]Shadow AI Commander Ultimate.