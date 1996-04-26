Axiom Stats MT4

LAUNCH PRICE: $99

AXIOM STATS

Axiom Stats is available at the launch price of $99.

The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases.

After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive free gift bonus.

Axiom Stats is a professional account statistics and performance-analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5.

It reads your trading account data and transforms it into a complete visual breakdown of your performance, statistics, trades, risk, consistency, drawdowns, and account health—all inside one clean dashboard.

I built Axiom Stats because I wanted to understand the complete story behind a trading account.

Looking only at the account balance is not enough.

A profitable account can still have dangerous drawdowns.

A high win rate can hide poor risk management.

One large trade can make the entire month look successful.

A strategy can perform well overall while producing most of its losses on one symbol, one weekday, or one trading session.

I wanted one dashboard that could read the account, organize the data, identify strengths and weaknesses, and clearly show what is really happening behind the final profit or loss.

That is the idea behind Axiom Stats.

WHAT AXIOM STATS DOES

Axiom Stats analyzes your MetaTrader 5 account history and currently open positions.

It organizes your account information across seven dedicated pages:

Dashboard

Performance

Statistics

Analysis

Calendar

Trades

Risk

Instead of giving you a basic profit number, Axiom Stats helps you understand:

How much the account made or lost

How stable the performance has been

How much risk was taken

How deep the drawdowns became

How long recovery took

Which symbols produced the best and worst results

Whether long or short trades performed better

When the account performed best

Whether results are consistent or dependent on a few exceptional trades

What currently requires your attention

The objective is simple: turn complicated account history into useful information that a trader can understand and act on.

DASHBOARD

The Dashboard gives you a complete summary of the account from one page.

It brings together the most important information so you can understand the condition of the account without opening multiple reports.

The Dashboard includes:

Account Pulse

Account Journey

Net realized result

Current equity

Maximum drawdown

Account profitability

Risk control

Trading consistency

Trade quality

Account Health

Current Position

Needs Attention

Activity summaries

Realized and floating results

Trade counts and account briefings

The Dashboard is designed to answer one important question:

What is the condition of this account right now?

ACCOUNT PULSE

Account Pulse is the high-level verdict of the dashboard.

It evaluates the broader condition of the account and presents the result in a clear, beginner-friendly way.

Depending on the account data, it can help communicate whether the account is performing well, remaining stable, recovering, or operating under pressure.

It also provides a written explanation of the current result so the trader is not left looking at numbers without context.

Account Pulse is not a prediction and does not guarantee future performance. It is a structured interpretation of the account information currently available.

ACCOUNT JOURNEY

Account Journey visually shows how the account developed over the selected period.

It helps you see the relationship between:

Account growth

Profits and losses

Deposits and withdrawals

Drawdowns

Recovery

Balance development

Equity development

Instead of judging an account only by its final value, you can see the path it took to reach that value.

This makes it easier to identify smooth performance, unstable growth, prolonged drawdowns, sudden losses, and recovery periods.

ACCOUNT HEALTH

Account Health organizes several important areas of account performance into one visual assessment.

It examines areas such as:

Profitability

Risk control

Consistency

Trade quality

This helps you understand whether the account’s results are supported by healthy trading behavior or whether the final result hides an important weakness.

A profitable account is not automatically a healthy account.

Axiom Stats is designed to show the difference.

PERFORMANCE PAGE

The Performance page focuses on how the account’s financial results developed over time.

It includes performance measurements, charts, and monthly breakdowns that help you evaluate growth and stability.

You can analyze information such as:

Net profit or loss

Account return

Gross profit

Gross loss

Average trade

Profit Factor

Expectancy

Best and worst periods

Monthly results

Yearly results

Drawdown

Recovery

Performance quality

This page helps you determine whether the account’s performance was stable, improving, weakening, or heavily dependent on a small number of results.

STATISTICS PAGE

The Statistics page provides a deeper numerical breakdown of completed trading activity.

It helps you study the behavior of the trading history from several perspectives, including:

Overall trading statistics

Symbol performance

Long and short performance

Trading duration

Winning trades

Losing trades

Breakeven trades

Trade-result distributions

Percentiles

Average and median results

Volume

Holding time

Instead of showing only how much the account earned, the Statistics page helps explain how those results were produced.

ANALYSIS PAGE

The Analysis page goes deeper into consistency, streaks, recovery, distributions, and rolling performance.

It includes advanced measurements such as:

Profitable Days

Profitable Weeks

Average Daily P/L

Daily Volatility

Best Day

Worst Day

Median Trade

Standard Deviation

25th Percentile

75th Percentile

Skewness

Outliers

Current Streak

Maximum Win Streak

Maximum Loss Streak

Average Win Streak

Average Loss Streak

Longest Recovery

Rolling Win Rate

Rolling Profit Factor

Rolling Expectancy

Rolling Cycle P/L

Best Window

Worst Window

The Analysis page can also help you examine performance by:

Symbol

Timeframe

Hour of day

Weekday

Trade duration

Rolling analysis windows

This page is designed for traders who want to look beyond surface-level statistics and understand the structure and consistency of their performance.

CALENDAR PAGE

The Calendar page organizes trading results by date.

It allows you to study performance using different calendar views, including:

Month

Year

Weekday

You can review:

Daily profit and loss

Daily return

Number of trades

Winning days

Losing days

Breakeven days

Active and inactive days

Monthly summaries

Weekday results

Selected-day details

The Calendar makes it easier to recognize patterns that may be difficult to see inside a normal account-history table.

For example, you may discover that the account performs well during certain periods but repeatedly struggles on a particular weekday.

TRADES PAGE

The Trades page gives you a detailed account of the trading activity used in the analysis.

It includes separate views for:

Closed trades

Deals

Cash activity

Open positions

Depending on the selected view, you can inspect information such as:

Ticket

Symbol

Direction

Trade type

Volume

Open time

Close time

Open price

Close price

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Commission

Swap

Fees

Other costs

Realized profit or loss

Floating profit or loss

Holding duration

Magic Number

The detailed table helps you move from the general account summary to the individual trades behind the result.

OPEN POSITIONS

Axiom Stats also monitors currently open positions.

This allows the dashboard to distinguish between:

Completed results

Current floating results

Closed trading activity

Live account exposure

The Current Position section helps you understand what is affecting the account now, not only what happened in the past.

Axiom Stats does not manage or close these positions. It displays and analyzes the available account information.

RISK PAGE

The Risk page focuses on the downside of the account.

It is designed to help you understand how losses developed, how concentrated they were, and how long the account remained below a previous peak.

The Risk page includes dedicated views for:

Risk Overview

Drawdown

Concentration

It can display information such as:

Current equity drawdown

Historical maximum drawdown

Drawdown depth

Monetary drawdown

Drawdown duration

Underwater time

Recovery time

Recovery Factor

Losing streaks

Margin level

Free margin

Symbol loss concentration

Gross loss

Loss share

Worst loss

Drawdown episodes

Recovery status

This helps you evaluate not only how much the account earned, but what the account had to endure to produce that result.

DRAWDOWN ANALYSIS

Axiom Stats does not treat drawdown as one isolated number.

It helps break drawdown events into important stages:

Start

Trough

Recovery

Drawdown depth

Monetary loss

Time underwater

Recovery time

Current status

This gives you a much clearer understanding of account risk.

Two accounts can have the same maximum drawdown but very different behavior. One may recover quickly, while the other may remain underwater for months.

Axiom Stats helps reveal that difference.

RISK CONCENTRATION

Risk Concentration shows whether too much of the account’s total loss came from one particular market.

You can analyze:

Gross loss by symbol

Each symbol’s share of total losses

Worst individual loss

Symbol contribution

Concentration ranking

A high concentration can indicate that one symbol or market is responsible for a disproportionate amount of the account’s losses.

This information may help traders identify where their strategy or trading behavior requires closer attention.

SELECTED PERIOD ANALYSIS

Axiom Stats allows you to analyze different periods instead of being forced to evaluate the complete account history every time.

Available period selections include:

1 Month

3 Months

6 Months

Year to Date

1 Year

All History

The selected period controls the date range used to calculate the displayed statistics.

This allows you to compare recent performance with longer-term account behavior.

For example, an account may be profitable overall but performing poorly during the most recent three months. Period analysis helps make that visible.

DEMO PREVIEW

Axiom Stats includes a Demo Preview mode that allows you to explore the dashboard and understand its pages even when the connected account does not contain enough trading history.

This makes it easier to learn the interface and see how the different sections work before analyzing a full account.

Demo Preview is clearly separated from real account analysis and does not alter your actual trading data.

CSV EXPORT

The Trades page includes CSV export functionality.

This allows you to export detailed account information for further review, recordkeeping, or external analysis.

The exported information follows the active data view and available account history.

BUILT-IN EXPLANATIONS

Axiom Stats is designed for both experienced traders and users who are still learning account statistics.

The dashboard includes detailed explanations for its important elements.

When you hover over a meaningful card, statistic, table header, or value, Axiom Stats explains:

What the information represents

Why it matters

How it should normally be interpreted

This makes advanced account statistics more accessible without forcing the user to research every financial term separately.

MAIN FEATURES

Professional MT5 account statistics dashboard

Seven complete analysis pages

Account Pulse verdict

Account Journey visualization

Account Health assessment

Current-position monitoring

Needs Attention system

Balance and equity analysis

Realized and floating P/L

Return analysis

Profitability analysis

Drawdown and recovery analysis

Profit Factor

Expectancy

Win-rate analysis

Average and median trade results

Trade-result distribution

Percentile analysis

Daily and weekly consistency

Win and loss streak analysis

Rolling performance analysis

Symbol performance

Direction performance

Timeframe analysis

Hour-of-day analysis

Weekday analysis

Trade-duration analysis

Monthly and yearly performance

Trading calendar

Closed-trade history

Deals history

Deposits and withdrawals

Open-position table

Commission, swap, fees, and cost analysis

Risk overview

Drawdown-event table

Symbol loss concentration

Margin and free-margin information

Multiple period filters

CSV export

Demo Preview

Full and compact layouts

Beginner-friendly explanations

Adaptive dashboard design

WHO THIS PRODUCT IS FOR

Axiom Stats is designed for traders who want to understand their account beyond the final balance.

It is useful for:

Forex traders

Gold traders

Indices traders

Crypto CFD traders

Manual traders

Algorithmic traders

Expert Advisor developers

Strategy testers

Prop-firm traders

Signal providers

Account managers

Traders evaluating a new system

Traders working to improve consistency

Traders who want to identify hidden risk

Traders who want a professional MT5 performance dashboard

WHAT AXIOM STATS IS NOT

Axiom Stats is not an Expert Advisor.

It does not open, modify, or close trades.

It does not copy trades.

It does not provide BUY or SELL signals.

It does not guarantee profitability.

It does not repair an unprofitable trading strategy.

It does not replace risk management or professional financial judgment.

Axiom Stats is a professional account-analysis and decision-support dashboard designed to help you understand trading performance more clearly.

WHY AXIOM STATS IS DIFFERENT

Most account-history tools show a list of trades and a final profit or loss.

Axiom Stats is different because it transforms that history into a complete account story.

It brings together:

Performance

Statistics

Consistency

Calendar behavior

Individual trades

Current positions

Drawdowns

Recovery

Risk concentration

Account health

It does not only tell you what the account made.

It helps you understand how it made it, how much risk it took, where the weaknesses are, and what may require attention.

It is not simply an account statement.

It is an account-analysis cockpit inside MetaTrader 5.

QUICK START

Attach Axiom Stats to any MetaTrader 5 chart. Allow it to read the available account history. Select the period you want to analyze. Start with the Dashboard and review Account Pulse. Use Account Journey to understand the development of the account. Open Performance to review financial results over time. Use Statistics and Analysis for deeper performance evaluation. Check Calendar for date-based patterns. Open Trades to inspect individual activity and positions. Use Risk to study drawdowns, recovery, and loss concentration. Hover over important elements whenever you need an explanation. Export trade information to CSV when required.

USER MANUAL

A complete PDF user manual will be provided in the product documentation link.

The manual explains:

Installation

Dashboard navigation

Account Pulse

Account Journey

Account Health

Performance analysis

Statistical measurements

Analysis subviews

Calendar views

Trades and positions

Risk analysis

Drawdown episodes

Risk concentration

Period selection

Demo Preview

CSV export

Dashboard explanations

Recommended workflow

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Axiom Stats is an account-analysis and decision-support tool.

Past trading performance does not guarantee future results.

Statistics should always be interpreted in context. A high win rate, strong return, or profitable period does not automatically mean that an account or strategy is safe.

Always combine the information with your own judgment, trading plan, and risk-management rules.

LAUNCH OFFER

Axiom Stats is currently available for $99 during launch.

The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases.

After purchasing, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive free gift bonus.

If you want the launch price, get Axiom Stats before the first 30 purchases are completed.