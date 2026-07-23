Launch Pricing

Axiom Draw

Axiom Draw is currently available at the following launch prices:

One-month rental: $30

Full license: $99

The full-license price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.

Special Launch Offer

After purchasing the full Axiom Draw license, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal Expert Advisor for free.

Axiom Draw was created for the 2026 market and optimized for current platform builds.

Axiom Draw is a complete chart-drawing and annotation cockpit for traders who want to analyze, plan, explain, and review the market directly on the chart.

Instead of switching between multiple drawing utilities, Axiom Draw provides one organized panel containing 38 selectable tools, 20 colors, four drawing sizes, professional markers, Elliott Wave labels, freehand drawing, Text, and a detailed 2D measurement system.

It is suitable for discretionary traders, technical analysts, Elliott Wave traders, educators, content creators, and anyone who wants cleaner and more structured charts.

Designed for Different Trading Workflows

Technical Analysis and Trade Planning

Draw trend lines, horizontal levels, rectangles, filled zones, arrows, and freehand annotations directly on the chart.

Use them to mark:

Support and resistance

Supply and demand zones

Breakouts and reversals

Entry and stop-loss areas

Liquidity zones

Price objectives

Important market events

Elliott Wave Analysis

Axiom Draw includes dedicated circled markers from 0 to 9, allowing traders to label wave structures clearly.

The markers support:

Any selected drawing color

Transparent colors

Global marker-size control

Movement and repositioning

Scene saving and restoration

Trade Measurement

The advanced 2D Measure tool can measure vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

It displays:

Signed price movement in points

Percentage price change

Number of bars

Actual elapsed time

Starting price

Ending price

Direction of movement

The measurement uses arrows at both endpoints and places the information near the upper endpoint for a cleaner chart.

Chart Explanations and Journaling

Use the Pencil and Text tools to explain ideas, prepare screenshots, teach trading concepts, or document trade decisions.

The Text editor includes:

Transparent editing background

Electric Cyan editing outline

Visible blinking caret

What do you have in mind... placeholder

Confirmation with Enter

Automatic commit when another tool is selected

Automatic cancellation when no meaningful text was entered

Hotkey protection while typing

Main Features

Professional chart-drawing panel

38 selectable chart tools

64 organized panel controls

Standard and Full panel modes

Minimized Standard and Full toolbars

Draggable and automatically scaled panel

Panel remains above chart drawings

Chart/Select mode for moving existing objects

Undo

Eraser

Delete All

Trend Line

Horizontal Line

Arrow Line

Rectangle

Transparent Filled Box

Freehand Pencil

Advanced Text tool

Advanced 2D Measure

Four drawing sizes: 1 px, 2 px, 3 px, and 4 px

20 selectable drawing colors

Eight solid chromatic colors

Eight matching transparent colors

Four neutral colors

Global chart-marker size control

Measure rich-text size control

Keyboard shortcuts for panel minimization and panel-mode switching

Scene and profile saving

Automatic drawing restoration

Object selection and movement

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Trading Markers

Axiom Draw includes 16 trading markers:

Check

Cross

Up

Down

Star

Flag

Target

Warning

Entry

Stop Loss

Breakout

News

Support

Resistance

Liquidity

Reversal

The markers use clean Wingdings symbols with fixed semantic colors and a unified global size setting.

Elliott and Emotion Markers

The system also includes:

Elliott 0

Elliott 1

Elliott 2

Elliott 3

Elliott 4

Elliott 5

Elliott 6

Elliott 7

Elliott 8

Elliott 9

Happy

Sad

These markers use the trader’s currently selected color, including transparent colors.

Color Palette

Solid Colors

Red

Yellow

Green

Blue

Orange

Purple

Cyan

Magenta

Transparent Colors

Transparent Red

Transparent Yellow

Transparent Green

Transparent Blue

Transparent Orange

Transparent Purple

Transparent Cyan

Transparent Magenta

Neutral Colors

White

Light Gray

Brown

Black

Recommended Markets

Axiom Draw can be used on:

Forex

Gold and other metals

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

Futures

Any symbol available on your trading platform

Supported Timeframes

All standard timeframes are supported, from short-term scalping charts to long-term monthly analysis.

Ideal For

Price-action traders

Elliott Wave traders

Supply-and-demand traders

Support-and-resistance analysis

Trade planning

Market education

Trading journals

Chart screenshots

Signal explanations

Social-media content

Trading courses and presentations

Axiom Draw does not generate trading signals or place trades. It provides an organized and flexible way to communicate with the chart and turn market ideas into clear visual plans.