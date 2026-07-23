Axiom Draw MT4
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Issam Kassas👨💻 I’m Issam — full-time Algo Trader & creator of the Professional Smart Trading System (PSTS).
🏆 12+ years experience • Thousand Good Reviews • 10+ premium tools • Thousands of traders worldwide
📢 Want clarity, structure, and clean trading signals?
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 23 July 2026
- Activations: 20
Launch Pricing
Axiom Draw is currently available at the following launch prices:
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One-month rental: $30
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Full license: $99
The full-license price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.
Special Launch Offer
After purchasing the full Axiom Draw license, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal Expert Advisor for free.
Axiom Draw was created for the 2026 market and optimized for current platform builds.
Axiom Draw is a complete chart-drawing and annotation cockpit for traders who want to analyze, plan, explain, and review the market directly on the chart.
Instead of switching between multiple drawing utilities, Axiom Draw provides one organized panel containing 38 selectable tools, 20 colors, four drawing sizes, professional markers, Elliott Wave labels, freehand drawing, Text, and a detailed 2D measurement system.
It is suitable for discretionary traders, technical analysts, Elliott Wave traders, educators, content creators, and anyone who wants cleaner and more structured charts.
Designed for Different Trading Workflows
Technical Analysis and Trade Planning
Draw trend lines, horizontal levels, rectangles, filled zones, arrows, and freehand annotations directly on the chart.
Use them to mark:
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Support and resistance
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Supply and demand zones
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Breakouts and reversals
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Entry and stop-loss areas
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Liquidity zones
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Price objectives
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Important market events
Elliott Wave Analysis
Axiom Draw includes dedicated circled markers from 0 to 9, allowing traders to label wave structures clearly.
The markers support:
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Any selected drawing color
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Transparent colors
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Global marker-size control
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Movement and repositioning
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Scene saving and restoration
Trade Measurement
The advanced 2D Measure tool can measure vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.
It displays:
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Signed price movement in points
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Percentage price change
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Number of bars
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Actual elapsed time
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Starting price
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Ending price
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Direction of movement
The measurement uses arrows at both endpoints and places the information near the upper endpoint for a cleaner chart.
Chart Explanations and Journaling
Use the Pencil and Text tools to explain ideas, prepare screenshots, teach trading concepts, or document trade decisions.
The Text editor includes:
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Transparent editing background
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Electric Cyan editing outline
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Visible blinking caret
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What do you have in mind... placeholder
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Confirmation with Enter
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Automatic commit when another tool is selected
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Automatic cancellation when no meaningful text was entered
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Hotkey protection while typing
Main Features
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Professional chart-drawing panel
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38 selectable chart tools
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64 organized panel controls
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Standard and Full panel modes
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Minimized Standard and Full toolbars
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Draggable and automatically scaled panel
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Panel remains above chart drawings
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Chart/Select mode for moving existing objects
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Undo
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Eraser
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Delete All
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Trend Line
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Horizontal Line
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Arrow Line
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Rectangle
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Transparent Filled Box
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Freehand Pencil
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Advanced Text tool
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Advanced 2D Measure
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Four drawing sizes: 1 px, 2 px, 3 px, and 4 px
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20 selectable drawing colors
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Eight solid chromatic colors
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Eight matching transparent colors
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Four neutral colors
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Global chart-marker size control
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Measure rich-text size control
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Keyboard shortcuts for panel minimization and panel-mode switching
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Scene and profile saving
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Automatic drawing restoration
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Object selection and movement
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Works on all symbols and timeframes
Trading Markers
Axiom Draw includes 16 trading markers:
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Check
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Cross
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Up
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Down
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Star
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Flag
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Target
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Warning
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Entry
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Stop Loss
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Breakout
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News
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Support
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Resistance
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Liquidity
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Reversal
The markers use clean Wingdings symbols with fixed semantic colors and a unified global size setting.
Elliott and Emotion Markers
The system also includes:
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Elliott 0
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Elliott 1
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Elliott 2
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Elliott 3
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Elliott 4
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Elliott 5
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Elliott 6
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Elliott 7
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Elliott 8
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Elliott 9
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Happy
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Sad
These markers use the trader’s currently selected color, including transparent colors.
Color Palette
Solid Colors
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Red
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Yellow
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Green
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Blue
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Orange
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Purple
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Cyan
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Magenta
Transparent Colors
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Transparent Red
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Transparent Yellow
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Transparent Green
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Transparent Blue
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Transparent Orange
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Transparent Purple
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Transparent Cyan
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Transparent Magenta
Neutral Colors
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White
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Light Gray
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Brown
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Black
Recommended Markets
Axiom Draw can be used on:
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Forex
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Gold and other metals
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Indices
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Cryptocurrencies
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Stocks
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Futures
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Any symbol available on your trading platform
Supported Timeframes
All standard timeframes are supported, from short-term scalping charts to long-term monthly analysis.
Ideal For
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Price-action traders
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Elliott Wave traders
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Supply-and-demand traders
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Support-and-resistance analysis
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Trade planning
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Market education
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Trading journals
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Chart screenshots
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Signal explanations
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Social-media content
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Trading courses and presentations
Axiom Draw does not generate trading signals or place trades. It provides an organized and flexible way to communicate with the chart and turn market ideas into clear visual plans.