AI Momentum Scalper MT5

2.5
  • Experts
  • Ming Ying Lee
    Ming Ying Lee

    Ming Ying Lee

    3.5 (18)
    I am an ex City of London professional trader for top investment banks and regulated frontline professional execution trader.
    I now am a work from home trader where I am able to utilise my 15+ years experience
    I have many strategies and have hired a programmer to help put these into algorithms.
    12 products 3 signals 1 topic
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 23 March 2025
  • Activations: 10

Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements.

Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999



Key Features:

  • Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is equipped with state-of-the-art AI algorithms. These algorithms are meticulously crafted to analyze vast amounts of market data, identifying potential momentum-based opportunities with precision and speed.
  • Momentum-Based Trading Strategy: Leveraging the principle that market momentum often continues following a substantial move, this bot is fine-tuned to enter positions at the cusp of these movements. Whether it's a sudden spike or a steep decline, the AI Momentum Scalper is your eyes on the market, ready to act.
  • Real-Time Market Analysis: Stay ahead of the curve with continuous, real-time market analysis. The AI Momentum Scalper doesn’t just rely on historical data but also considers current market conditions, ensuring that every decision is as informed and timely as possible.
  • Automated Position Entry: Experience seamless trading with automated position entry. Once the AI identifies a promising momentum shift, the bot swiftly and efficiently enters a position, capitalizing on the opportunity without the need for manual intervention.
  • Risk Management Protocols: Your investment's safety is paramount. The AI Momentum Scalper incorporates robust risk management protocols, balancing potential rewards with prudent risk considerations, to protect your portfolio.
  • 24/7 Operation: The markets never sleep, and neither does the AI Momentum Scalper. Operate around the clock, in multiple markets, maximizing opportunities across time zones and market conditions.
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the AI Momentum Scalper to your trading style. Adjust parameters to align with your risk appetite, investment goals, and preferred markets.

Traded Instruments:

Optimized for US50, DE40 and Gold markets - check the comments to download the set files

This expert advisor is completely customizable so could work for other instruments also!

Recommend Broker:

IC Markets and any other top tier broker


Ideal For:

-Day Traders seeking to leverage short-term market movements.
-Investors looking to integrate AI technology into their trading strategies.
-Those who value real-time analysis and automated decision-making.

The AI Momentum Scalper is not just a tool; it's your partner in navigating the ebbs and flows of the financial markets. Embrace the power of AI and momentum, and transform your trading experience today!

Reviews 6
iamgr00t
35
iamgr00t 2024.02.26 21:02 
 

I have only been using it for a week but so far I am really happy with it. I have been trading DE40, which has been in an extremely bullish trend, and the bot has captured that and opened buy positions. So for now it has been good but maybe need some more challenging market conditions to see how that goes. Support is really good, the seller answers messages and is helpful. 👍

msniper
452
msniper 2024.03.27 14:21 
 

I have been using this EA since it came to market. It has been printing money. If you play around with Gold on a 1M and manage turning it on and off at the right times, it's absolutely unreal. (Search for the guy MrAlanForex as he sums it up nicely).

But I have a big WARNING - The latest update fixed the emergency stop functionality BUT the EA closes ALL trades on the pair it is running on, NOT just it's own trades. I restarted one of the terminals and it closed all my gold trades.

That was a $50K loss (I keep some gold trades open for positive swaps at better than bank interest). Thankfully I have made that back already with the 1M gold trick.

My "User support" one star rating is due to:

1. Fixing the faulty emergency stop fix took way too long.

2. Other basic features of a great EA is the ability to set magic numbers and trade comments. They really help with account and EA management. They are also trivial to implement. Trade comments of "New Trade" and "Martingale" are not useful.

3. Momentum (and their other EAs) could be a $2K EA with just a little more polish and listening to customer feedback.

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momchilov7
85
momchilov7 2024.04.18 11:48 
 

Don't waste your money for this bot cos its not working-it could make good results on strategy tester but on real or demo actual results not the same! also don't buy any products on the market,better learn manual trading ,concentrate to achive consistency and discipline!! you will thank me later! The author refuse to refund or improve the bot funccions,keep your money for manual when you are profitable to grow your account

Ron
680
Ron 2024.04.08 22:16 
 

Developer has made a nice EA. I've been testing the DE40 set for several weeks and it trades most days. Since this EA works with martingale, caution is highly required and so you should set an emergency stop at a level and small lot size to avoid a crash of your account. I had some hits already... so have to more preventive to not blow away your saved winners in one day...

I also use the 1M gold set from Mr. Alan, but that requires real monitoring and certainly can't be run in a set-and-forget mode. The developer informed me that they are working on some other set files in the near future. I'm happy to see that and if they are profitable.

UPDATE:

This is sold as an EA but you cannot let it run. I try to manage the tool in a manual way, meaning just BUY because it cannot SELL. Developer replied that the sell option will be programed as some other options, but nothing happens. I guess it will not happen.

This tool is useful in a bull marked for gold and DE40, don't try to use it diffently or you account is on the line...

msniper
452
msniper 2024.03.27 14:21 
 

I have been using this EA since it came to market. It has been printing money. If you play around with Gold on a 1M and manage turning it on and off at the right times, it's absolutely unreal. (Search for the guy MrAlanForex as he sums it up nicely).

But I have a big WARNING - The latest update fixed the emergency stop functionality BUT the EA closes ALL trades on the pair it is running on, NOT just it's own trades. I restarted one of the terminals and it closed all my gold trades.

That was a $50K loss (I keep some gold trades open for positive swaps at better than bank interest). Thankfully I have made that back already with the 1M gold trick.

My "User support" one star rating is due to:

1. Fixing the faulty emergency stop fix took way too long.

2. Other basic features of a great EA is the ability to set magic numbers and trade comments. They really help with account and EA management. They are also trivial to implement. Trade comments of "New Trade" and "Martingale" are not useful.

3. Momentum (and their other EAs) could be a $2K EA with just a little more polish and listening to customer feedback.

Ming Ying Lee
2231
Reply from developer Ming Ying Lee 2024.03.27 19:39
Thanks for the feedback, will update the EA to allow comments to be set to whatever you want.. hope this will change your review points :)
Pierre Marchand
188
Pierre Marchand 2024.03.20 14:08 
 

I was so impressed by this EA, so much so that my first reaction would be to keep it a secret for fear of ruining it by wide spread use. Up 55% in 2 weeks! Consistant winning trades, although a near 30% drawdown on gold was frightening I now see that I didnt have to worry so much. That drawdown resulted in 2 days of 10K$ profits each on a 45K$ account. Feels like its too good to be true, unfortunatly, when the markets turedn It only accumulated losses, big losses, as in blew my account. Stay away

Aliguel
145
Aliguel 2024.03.08 10:07 
 

Following the purchase of the Expert Advisor (EA) AI Momentum Scalper with hopes of an innovative AI-driven trading strategy, I was unfortunately disappointed. Initial tests on a conventional computer yielded unsatisfactory results, prompting me to contact the seller. The recommendation to run the EA on the MQL5 platform's VPS did not result in significant improvement. The main issue with this EA is its tendency towards Martingale trading, where additional positions with increased lot sizes are opened in the event of losing positions, in hopes of offsetting the loss. This contradicts the advertised AI strategy, which aims to capitalize on intelligent market movements. Such trading practice carries significant risk and can lead to substantial financial losses over the long term. Furthermore, the customer support provided by the seller was disappointing, with delayed response times of several days. This further contributes to my dissatisfaction with the product. Overall, I cannot recommend the AI Momentum Scalper EA. Investors should save their money and seek more trustworthy alternatives that align with their expectations and risk tolerances.

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Update: Furthermore, since the time of my initial purchase, I have noticed that the seller has removed the live signal feature, which previously allowed users to monitor the daily trades of the AI Momentum Scalper. This removal reinforces my suspicion that the EA's trading strategy, heavily reliant on Martingale principles and frequent trade openings, is likely resulting in significant drawdowns or even account blowouts. The absence of transparent, real-time trading data raises further doubts about the reliability and effectiveness of the EA. Investors considering the AI Momentum Scalper should be aware of these developments and exercise caution before committing funds to a product that lacks transparency and may carry substantial risks to their investment capital.

Ming Ying Lee
2231
Reply from developer Ming Ying Lee 2024.03.09 09:58
User experienced losses on his account even though they apparently use the same settings.. I offered to assist him as my real live results are not showing this but he said he didn't want help and just wanted refund. No matter how good the system, if you don't invest in the right environment to trade it in, you will not get the same results!
iamgr00t
35
iamgr00t 2024.02.26 21:02 
 

I have only been using it for a week but so far I am really happy with it. I have been trading DE40, which has been in an extremely bullish trend, and the bot has captured that and opened buy positions. So for now it has been good but maybe need some more challenging market conditions to see how that goes. Support is really good, the seller answers messages and is helpful. 👍

Ming Ying Lee
2231
Reply from developer Ming Ying Lee 2024.02.27 12:04
Thank you so much for your kind review! :)
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