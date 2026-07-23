Titan Gold Pro MT5

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Titan Gold Pro MT5 is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed for fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading. The EA utilizes an intelligent market filtering algorithm combined with advanced trade management techniques to identify high-quality trading opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise.

Designed for traders who value disciplined execution over emotional decision-making, Titan Gold Pro MT5 continuously monitors market conditions and automatically executes trades according to predefined trading rules. The EA is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a reliable and configurable automated trading solution.

Why Choose Titan Gold Pro MT5?

Titan Gold Pro MT5 is designed to provide flexibility, precision, and effective trade management. Rather than relying on aggressive recovery methods, the EA emphasizes intelligent market filtering, structured entries, and advanced position management to help traders adapt to different market conditions.

The system offers multiple entry methods, configurable risk settings, and advanced trade management features, allowing traders to customize the EA according to their preferred trading style.

Key Features:-

✔ Fully Automated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading

✔ Advanced Market Noise Filtering

✔ Intelligent Trend Detection

✔ Three Selectable Entry Modes

✔ Immediate, Confirmation & Retest Entries

✔ Dynamic Trend-Based Stop Loss

✔ Fixed Stop Loss Option

✔ Automatic Break-even

✔ Partial Position Close

✔ Profit Trailing After Break-even

✔ Advanced Trailing Stop

✔ Optional Pyramiding

✔ Adjustable Lot Size

✔ Configurable Take Profit

✔ Spread Protection

✔ User-Friendly Input Parameters

✔ VPS Friendly

✔ Compatible with Any MT5 Broker

Flexible Entry Logic

Titan Gold Pro MT5 provides three configurable entry modes, allowing traders to balance faster execution with additional market confirmation.
For optimal performance, Entry Mode 1 and Entry Mode 3 are recommended.

Intelligent Trade Management

The EA includes advanced trade management tools designed to help protect profits while allowing successful trades to develop naturally.

Features such as dynamic stop-loss management, automatic break-even, partial position closing, optional pyramiding, and trailing stop functionality provide traders with greater control over open positions throughout the trade lifecycle.

Recommended Trading Environment:-

Platform
MetaTrader 5

Trading Instrument
Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended Timeframe
M30

Recommended Entry Modes
Mode 1 or Mode 3

Broker Compatibility
Compatible with any MT5 broker.

VPS
Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 automated trading.

Risk Management

Titan Gold Pro MT5 offers flexible money management options that allow traders to configure lot sizes, stop-loss levels, take-profit targets, and other trading parameters according to their individual risk tolerance and account size.

Always use appropriate risk management and test any configuration on a demo account before live trading.

Easy Configuration

All important trading parameters are fully customizable through the MT5 input settings. The EA is designed to be easy to configure while providing advanced functionality for experienced users.


Version 1.00

• Initial Public Release

• Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Algorithm

• Multiple Entry Modes

• Advanced Trade Management

• Dynamic Risk Management

• Optimized for MetaTrader 5

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4.42 (125)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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