CryptoPro

CryptoPro EA - The Ultimate Strategy for Bitcoin and Crypto Assets

CryptoPro is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA), specifically designed to master the volatility of Bitcoin (BTC) and major cryptocurrencies. It combines an advanced technical momentum filter with an optimized averaged capital management (Grid) system for the crypto market.

Features Designed for Crypto

Adaptive Momentum Filter: CryptoPro uses an advanced algorithm to validate whether the market is in a real momentum phase or in a state of exhaustion, seeking to optimize the quality of entries and filter out low-probability signals.

Percentage Retracement Trigger: Take advantage of Bitcoin's "wicks." The EA waits for the price to fall or rise by an exact percentage from highs/lows before firing, allowing entry at ideal reversal points during aggressive corrections.

Dynamic Position Management (Grid): Designed to withstand the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies, the EA employs a dynamic averaging system if the market moves against the initial position. It does not use fixed distances in pips; instead, it calculates percentages to open strategic rescue positions that effectively bring the breakeven point closer.

Optimized Martingale Recovery: Uses an incremental lot size multiplier that quickly shifts the Breakeven point, allowing cycles to close profitably even with small BTC pullbacks.

Growth-Based Compound Interest: The EA automatically scales its exposure as your account grows, allowing you to professionally capitalize on the long-term upside potential of the crypto market.

Integrated Capital Protection

News and Event Filter: Avoid artificial volatility during regulatory announcements or crypto ecosystem events that may affect the spread.

Operational Session Management: Allows defining specific time windows to avoid periods of low liquidity or weekends if the user prefers.

Total Drawdown Control: Includes global close orders based on percentage profit or loss, keeping your account protected against black swans.

Recommended Configuration

Assets: Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD), and other large-cap cryptos.

Timeframe: H1 macro analysis with M1 tactical execution.

Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD (Recommended to use appropriate leverage for the crypto market).

Note: CryptoPro is optimized for capturing Bitcoin's momentum. It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account to understand the grid dynamics before going live.


---

Resources and Support:
- Bitcoin Set Files on Telegram
- Follow the channel on MQL5

