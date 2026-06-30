Simple Trade Copier Follower

EA Follower Version

any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times

Step1: Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time)

Step2: Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time)

Step3: all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately

for simple copy set on Chart and Start no optimization.

This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5

that automatic  transfers Signals from

   a MasterAccount to a FollowerAccount.

Setup:

The Robot  launched on the Follower Account.

There, you select the desired File and configure

the Lot size, SL/TP, Trailing-Stop, and the Account-

number to be copied. If the Account Number  set to 0

trading occurs across all open Terminals without requiring

a specific Account Number entry. Set: 0 mean OFF, 1 mean ON

Function Disclosure:

Market orders are opened immediately; pending- Orders

they will not be transferred as limit or stop- Orders.

Instead, pending- Orders are successfully

transferred as direct- Trades,

while they may not

be visible as

pending

Orders

at

the follower- Terminal.

SL, TP, and trailing- Stop Settings can be automatically applied alongside the Trades.

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Three Sixty Dollar EA super unlimited Default BUY
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Experts
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THE LiveExpertVisitor Please make this Change than the Robot Work.  Stop Loss to 60 or higher and Take Profit to 2000 or 1000. Indize: DE40, US30 “IC Market or FTMO” Recomment Broker. This EA „LiveExpertVisitor“ BUY and SELL in one. Only DE40 with this Standart Settings Stopp Loss 50 Take Profit 2000 or 1000. For other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stopp Loss to actuall Spread and maximal the Take Profit x40 to Spread Points. -Recomment  M5 -minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week Strong Code for Err
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Niklas Templin
Experts
First Minute Balance  Rate Prop FTMO Broker. Only for DE40, US100, US30. This Version works with fixed Lot. Automatic add London and US Session. One Trade a Day when SL and TP on 10k pip. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First Tick in Direction. TP and SL can be 10k pips for a different Balance Strategy. Write me a Message of a few Questions when you are undecided. Ex4 Code by Request.
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Phone Notification BullBear and most Level
Niklas Templin
Utilities
Phone Notification Send Information from VPS direct to Phone No TradingOperation only MessageNotification Send Information to your selected Time-Window Configure Time when want to receive the Message  What will be send:-Bull/Bear Candle Bull: 0 Bear: 0 Level that get Touched by Price most Level: 00000.00 any Question or modification ex5 Code write me a Message 
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Three Sixty Dollar EA super unlimited Default SELL
Niklas Templin
Experts
Three Sixty Dollar EA Version SELL M1 Sell Strategy: over/under  actual Price inp_1:Worktime inp_4/9:Lot Settings Real Account with 200$. Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot sell. Write me privat Message of Questions when undecided. Gratis ex5 Code by Request. Mq5 Source Code for 30$ for Payment of a EA on my Page.
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Level Green EA
Niklas Templin
Experts
High Impact Level EA DE40, US30,  FTMO Recomment Broker. EA can Trade with every Broker that have Volume 0.01 by Indizes. Dont let the Robot Work alone. Important  must  be Change in Settings for DE40 or US30 inp1_VolumeSize: 0.1 inp1_VolumePercent: 0.00001 inp1_GridStartOffset: 1000.0 inp1_GridStartRoundNumbers:  1000.0 inp1_GridSize:  1000.0 inp2_VolumeSize: 0.1 inp2_VolumePercent: 0.00001 inp2_GridStartOffset:  1000.0 inp2_GridStartRoundNumbers:  1000.0 inp2_GridSize:  1000.0 inp1_GridSizeTP:
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Eweldes Price Lop
Niklas Templin
Experts
EWELDE PRICE LOP MT4 Test the EA first in a Demo Account. Unlimited default Settings to Change for other Indizes or Pairs.Recomment Broker "IC Market, FTMO”. This Settings only Indize DE40 and 1000$/€ Startcapital, 1-5 Lot in first Week Timeframe M1 or M5.This EA BUY and SELL in one EA, 09:00-18:00 Clock Robo- Worktime. The EA Buy and Sell over and under the 50 Level. For DE40 you must nothing Change, set the EA on your MT4 Desktop and Start.
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Plate EA Version
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE PLATE EA IC Market or FTMO Recomment Broker. This EA „PLATE“ BUY and SELL in one.  Only DE40 with this Standart Settings (You can Change the Take Profit to 500 for other Endpoints or the Stopp Loss to 60 or higher) M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. Minumum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week. The EA work with a small Stop Loss and a good Take Profit Risk Ratio. When you a undecided or have any Question write me a Message.
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Margin Saver for Symbol close all Second Trades
Niklas Templin
Utilities
Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
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Simple Trade Copier Master MT4
Niklas Templin
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EA Master Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that automa
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Margin Saver MT4
Niklas Templin
Utilities
Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
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Simple Trade Copier Follower MT4
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Follower Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that auto
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Long Term Buy Trades
Niklas Templin
Experts
Long Term Buy  Set1: TP/SL20kpip. Set2: TP/SL10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4: TP/SL 2k pip. Set5: TP/SL 500pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works only with fixed Lot and buy. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
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