Institutional VWAP Reversal EA
- Experts
- Illia Hereha
- Version: 3.41
- Activations: 5
Harness institutional strategies with Institutional VWAP Reversal EA: Capture reversals via VWAP deviation bands, volume spikes, and 200 EMA trend filter. Targets 5% monthly profit with 5% max daily DD, including profit caps, breakeven SL, and signal reversal options—ideal for prop-trading challenges. Customize TP/SL by percentages, RR, or candles; trade with trend or both sides. Optimized for forex majors and gold, with time-restricted execution for low-risk, reliable automation in volatile markets.