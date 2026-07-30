Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold.

Overview

Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every position is then managed actively: profits are locked in progressively across three balance-based tiers, and a bar-close protection mechanism closes the trade if floating loss reaches a defined threshold. Built-in anti-curve-fitting scoring keeps optimization results robust and out-of-sample friendly.

How it works

An SMA and an ATR are calculated on the selected timeframe. A breakout band is built above and below the SMA at a multiple of ATR. A long position opens when the previous candle closes above the upper band; a short position opens when it closes below the lower band. Once in a position, the EA closes roughly a third of the volume as floating profit reaches each of three balance-percentage tiers, letting the remainder run toward the final target. If floating loss reaches a defined percentage of account balance at candle close, the position is closed outright as a protective measure. A hard stop loss is always attached at entry as a last line of defense. An optional ATR-independent trailing stop can tighten the stop loss as the trade develops.

Inputs

Strategy

ATR Period

SMA Period

ATR Multiplier

Money Management

Risk Percent

Compounding

Risk Placement

Stop Loss Percent

Use Trailing Stop

Active Position Management

Tier 1 Take-Profit (% of balance)

Tier 2 Take-Profit (% of balance)

Tier 3 Take-Profit (% of balance)

Soft Close Trigger (% of balance)

Identification

Magic Number

Order Comment

Optimizer scoring system

Vantage Breakout embeds a custom OnTester() scoring function designed to reward robust, tradeable equity curves rather than raw net profit. It ranks optimization runs by equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed (slope), temporal stability (divergence between the first and second half of the test), single-trade profit concentration (skew), drawdown depth and duration (Ulcer Index), capital efficiency (MAR ratio), and trade count reliability. Runs with negative profit, an insufficient profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades are automatically disqualified. Set the Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running any optimization.

Recommended setup

USDCAD — M30 USDJPY — M30 XAUUSD — M30

Backtested period: 2025.07.01 – 2026.07.01. Optimized on 1 Minute OHLC modeling, confirmed on Every Tick (100% history quality).

Screenshots

Strategy Tester reports for USDCAD, USDJPY and XAUUSD on M30, each showing input settings, full performance statistics, and the balance growth curve over the one-year test period.

Disclaimer

Past performance shown in the screenshots and statistics above does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account under your own broker conditions (spread, commission, execution) before trading live. Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.