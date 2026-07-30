Vantage Breakout

Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold.

Overview

Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every position is then managed actively: profits are locked in progressively across three balance-based tiers, and a bar-close protection mechanism closes the trade if floating loss reaches a defined threshold. Built-in anti-curve-fitting scoring keeps optimization results robust and out-of-sample friendly.

How it works

  1. An SMA and an ATR are calculated on the selected timeframe.
  2. A breakout band is built above and below the SMA at a multiple of ATR.
  3. A long position opens when the previous candle closes above the upper band; a short position opens when it closes below the lower band.
  4. Once in a position, the EA closes roughly a third of the volume as floating profit reaches each of three balance-percentage tiers, letting the remainder run toward the final target.
  5. If floating loss reaches a defined percentage of account balance at candle close, the position is closed outright as a protective measure.
  6. A hard stop loss is always attached at entry as a last line of defense.
  7. An optional ATR-independent trailing stop can tighten the stop loss as the trade develops.

Inputs

Strategy

  • ATR Period
  • SMA Period
  • ATR Multiplier

Money Management

  • Risk Percent
  • Compounding

Risk Placement

  • Stop Loss Percent
  • Use Trailing Stop

Active Position Management

  • Tier 1 Take-Profit (% of balance)
  • Tier 2 Take-Profit (% of balance)
  • Tier 3 Take-Profit (% of balance)
  • Soft Close Trigger (% of balance)

Identification

  • Magic Number
  • Order Comment

Optimizer scoring system

Vantage Breakout embeds a custom OnTester() scoring function designed to reward robust, tradeable equity curves rather than raw net profit. It ranks optimization runs by equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed (slope), temporal stability (divergence between the first and second half of the test), single-trade profit concentration (skew), drawdown depth and duration (Ulcer Index), capital efficiency (MAR ratio), and trade count reliability. Runs with negative profit, an insufficient profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades are automatically disqualified. Set the Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running any optimization.

Recommended setup

USDCAD — M30 USDJPY — M30 XAUUSD — M30

Backtested period: 2025.07.01 – 2026.07.01. Optimized on 1 Minute OHLC modeling, confirmed on Every Tick (100% history quality).

Screenshots

Strategy Tester reports for USDCAD, USDJPY and XAUUSD on M30, each showing input settings, full performance statistics, and the balance growth curve over the one-year test period.

Disclaimer

Past performance shown in the screenshots and statistics above does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account under your own broker conditions (spread, commission, execution) before trading live. Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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