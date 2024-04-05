Equity Protect MT4

The Account Equity Protection Tool is an essential tool designed to safeguard your account equity. When running multiple automated trading programs simultaneously, especially while sleeping at night, unexpected losses may occur due to black swan events or trading program failures. This tool effectively helps you avoid these issues.

Its setup is straightforward, requiring you to simply input the desired amount for protection. We recommend setting it based on the current account equity. Once the setup is complete, click "OK" to enter the program interface and click "Run." You will see a smiley face on the right side, indicating that the program is running correctly.

When the account equity falls below the set protection value, all charts will immediately close, causing the trading program to stop running. Simultaneously, all orders will be deleted, ensuring your account is no longer exposed to any risks.


Equity Protect free MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115514

Equity Protect free MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115529


The professional version provides even more practical features:

1. One-click restoration of previously closed programs with identical instruments, timeframes, and parameters.

2. Notification feature that sends alerts to your mobile device when a protection action occurs.

3. Manual closure of all charts.

4. Manual clearing of positions.

5. Manual saving of all current charts.

6.Close by loss percentage

7.Close by loss amount

8.Close by profit percentage

9.Close by profit amount

10.Daily scheduled close

11.Close by set date

This is the demonstration version for you to test

Equity Protect Pro MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115527

Equity Protect Pro MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115530


Filter:
Dmitry Kozhaev
166
Dmitry Kozhaev 2025.12.08 17:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shi Jie He
5809
Reply from developer Shi Jie He 2025.12.09 01:24
Здравствуйте! Этот инструмент служит второй линией защиты вашего счёта. Установите ожидаемое значение стоп-лосса, и когда чистая стоимость счёта опустится ниже вашего ожидания, сработает защита, предотвращая дальнейшие потери.
patrickdrew
2877
patrickdrew 2025.02.20 15:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review