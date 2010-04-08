Termina informations for MT4
- Utilities
-
Eugenio BravettiHi guys,
my name is Eugenio and I am a private trader and developer.
Since 2001 I development in various languages including:
MQL4 for MetaTrader 4
MQL4 for MetaTrader 5
Easy Language for Trade Station
PowerLanguage for Multicharts,
Easy Language for Trade Station 2000i,
- Version: 20.729
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded.
The informations that you can know are for example:
- The path of folder where the terminal start
- The path of folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc
- The path of common folder
- The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc
- The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone
and many other informations