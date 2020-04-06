Bravo Runner

Cryptocurrency - XRPUSD/BTCUSD

Candle Time - 5m for best results

Leverage - 1:5


This strategy uses RSI, CCI and a few other indicators when they meet certain levels.

*BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO*

DATE: 2018 - OCT 2019  CURRENCY: XRPUSD  CANDLE TIME: 5M


Bars in test 137239

Ticks modelled 5913780

Modelling quality 90.00%                                                                           

Mismatched charts errors 0

Initial deposit 3000.00

Spread 85

Total net profit 1362781.92

Gross profit 1483553.34

Gross loss -120771.41

Profit factor 12.28

Expected payoff 8.94

Absolute drawdown 304.95

Maximal drawdown 498.75 (2.35%)

Relative drawdown 10.17% (304.95)

Total trades 152469

Short positions (won %) 1705 (92.67%)

Long positions (won %) 150764 (81.74%)

Profit trades (% of total) 124814 (81.86%)

Loss trades (% of total) 27655 (18.14%)

Largest

profit trade 89.85

loss trade -79.63

Average

profit trade 11.89

loss trade -4.37

Maximum

consecutive wins (profit in money) 573 (2023.30)

consecutive losses (loss in money) 28 (-113.40)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count of wins) 4069.43 (160)

consecutive loss (count of losses) -300.60 (4)

Average

consecutive wins 8

consecutive losses 2




This EA is easy to learn and use. You don't need any experience to operate. Just invest in the purchase of this EA and then sit back, relax and simply watch this Trading Robot do its magic. This EA will make money continuously while you sleep at night.

Unlike us humans, the Bravo Runner EA doesn't go off of emotions. Bravo Runner is instantly available at unbelievable price for the results it provides.

Strategy Tester Result for XRP/USD:


VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended OR keep your computer on 24/7!


Current Features: 

Rsi 

Cci

Trailing stoploss(Trails profits)

Few others...

IMPORTANT: MAKE SURE TO ALWAYS TEST AT THE CORRECT SPREAD... IF NOT WILL PROVIDE UNACCURATE RESULTS


FRIENDLY REMINDER:  Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose! Better safe than sorry right?


Please test EA in Demo account for at least 2 weeks to see and understand how every thing works.You must be comfortable with MT4 if you are going to use this EA.  






