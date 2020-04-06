Bravo Runner

Cryptocurrency - XRPUSD/BTCUSD

Candle Time - 5m for best results

Leverage - 1:5





This strategy uses RSI, CCI and a few other indicators when they meet certain levels.

*BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO*

DATE: 2018 - OCT 2019 CURRENCY: XRPUSD CANDLE TIME: 5M





Bars in test 137239

Ticks modelled 5913780

Modelling quality 90.00%

Mismatched charts errors 0

Initial deposit 3000.00

Spread 85

Total net profit 1362781.92

Gross profit 1483553.34

Gross loss -120771.41

Profit factor 12.28

Expected payoff 8.94

Absolute drawdown 304.95

Maximal drawdown 498.75 (2.35%)

Relative drawdown 10.17% (304.95)

Total trades 152469

Short positions (won %) 1705 (92.67%)

Long positions (won %) 150764 (81.74%)

Profit trades (% of total) 124814 (81.86%)

Loss trades (% of total) 27655 (18.14%)

Largest

profit trade 89.85

loss trade -79.63

Average

profit trade 11.89

loss trade -4.37

Maximum

consecutive wins (profit in money) 573 (2023.30)

consecutive losses (loss in money) 28 (-113.40)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count of wins) 4069.43 (160)

consecutive loss (count of losses) -300.60 (4)

Average

consecutive wins 8

consecutive losses 2













Strategy Tester Result for XRP/USD:







VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended OR keep your computer on 24/7!



Current Features: Rsi Cci Trailing stoploss(Trails profits)

Few others...

IMPORTANT: MAKE SURE TO ALWAYS TEST AT THE CORRECT SPREAD... IF NOT WILL PROVIDE UNACCURATE RESULTS





FRIENDLY REMINDER: Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose! Better safe than sorry right?







Please test EA in Demo account for at least 2 weeks to see and understand how every thing works.You must be comfortable with MT4 if you are going to use this EA.



















