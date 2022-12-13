XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller Risk Reward Ratio Manual: https://www.mqlblue.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/XA-Risk-Reward-Ratio.pdf

Parameters:

- following the price

- moving lines on the chart

- setting constant TP - SL levels

- removing all lines with one click

- closing one or all positions with one click

- adding and removing lines indicating TP/SL levels

- calculation: risk equity, cash amount, risk balance

- others interesting functions, everything is detailed explained in the pdf manual

Info:

Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 works perfectly with FX pairs. You will also receive instructions in pdf format with all detailed descriptions of each function.