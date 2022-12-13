XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4

4.63

XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features. 

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Risk Reward Ratio Manual: https://www.mqlblue.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/XA-Risk-Reward-Ratio.pdf

Parameters:
- following the price
- moving lines on the chart
- setting constant TP - SL levels
- removing all lines with one click
- closing one or all positions with one click
- adding and removing lines indicating TP/SL levels
- calculation: risk equity, cash amount, risk balance
- others interesting functions, everything is detailed explained in the pdf manual

Info:
Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 works perfectly with FX pairs. You will also receive instructions in pdf format with all detailed descriptions of each function.

Recensioni 11
Dorian E.
192
Dorian E. 2025.05.01 14:26 
 

SIMPLE AND EASY!

Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2024.07.15 20:19 
 

Perfect 10/10

Hemmy Tenusale
134
Hemmy Tenusale 2023.11.24 07:15 
 

an amazing tool. we ahould be improve it

Filtro:
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.02 15:25
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.01 15:54
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.08.23 08:03
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.08.03 10:35
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.07.15 20:31
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.11.24 12:23
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.11.02 12:45
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.10.24 19:13
This tool is free, has been tested for several months before we added it here, and is used by thousands of people around the world and is working properly since 2 years. In the comments section, you can find detailed instructions, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.05.08 12:08
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.04.23 19:53
Please send your suggestions via email and we will try to add the new features in the next update. You are welcome👍📊
MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.02.19 11:18
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
