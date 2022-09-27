Super helper

The expert utility is designed to automate the trading of most arrow indicators.





You do not need to wait for the indicator signal in order to open an order manually, the utility will handle it for you.





When a signal arrow to buy or sell appears on the chart, the EA opens an order itself.





To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings. Settings. INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator

Subwindow number - subwindow number, 0 is the main chart, 1 is the first indicator at the bottom of the chart, 2 is the second indicator.

Buy signal buffer - signal buffer number

Sell ​​signal buffer - signal buffer number SETTINGS MA Use MA - use MA

Timeframe - MA time frame

Period - MA period

Shift - MA shift

Method - MA method TRADE SETTINGS Reverse - use reverse

Order opening type - opening immediately after the signal, on a new bar, after 2 bars

Opposite closing - closing an order on the reverse signal of the indicator

Indicator with serial signal - opening orders by the indicator with serial signals

Max number of serial signals - maximum number of serial signals

Maximum spread - maximum spread SETTING Take profit type - take profit type, 1TP, 2TP, 3TP

Stop loss (0 - off) - stop loss

Breakeven start (0 - off) - breakeven activation distance

Breakeven size - distance in pips

Trailing stop (0 - off) - trailing stop

Trailing step - trailing stop step TRADING LOT SETTINGS Type of initial lots - used lot type

Fixed lot - fixed lot

Using margin, % - used margin percentage TRADING LOT SETTINGS Use grid - use grid

Open opposite grid - close the grid when an opposite signal appears or not

Distance - grid distance

Max count orders maximum number of grid orders

Number martingale order - martingale activation order number

Grid breakeven distance - grid breakeven activation distance

Grid breakeven size - distance in pips

Trailing stop of the order grid - trailing stop of the grid

Step trailing stop - trailing stop step

Grid lot increase factor (0-off) - martingale coefficient

Max drawdown (0-off) - maximum drawdown at which all orders will be closed IDENTIFICATION SETTINGS Magic number - order identifier

Comment - comment on orders

Slippage - slippage



