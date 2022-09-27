Super helper
- Utilitaires
- Aleksei Moshkin
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 30 novembre 2022
- Activations: 5
The expert utility is designed to automate the trading of most arrow indicators.
You do not need to wait for the indicator signal in order to open an order manually, the utility will handle it for you.
When a signal arrow to buy or sell appears on the chart, the EA opens an order itself.
To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings.
Settings.
INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS
- Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator
- Subwindow number - subwindow number, 0 is the main chart, 1 is the first indicator at the bottom of the chart, 2 is the second indicator.
- Buy signal buffer - signal buffer number
- Sell signal buffer - signal buffer number
SETTINGS MA
- Use MA - use MA
- Timeframe - MA time frame
- Period - MA period
- Shift - MA shift
- Method - MA method
TRADE SETTINGS
- Reverse - use reverse
- Order opening type - opening immediately after the signal, on a new bar, after 2 bars
- Opposite closing - closing an order on the reverse signal of the indicator
- Indicator with serial signal - opening orders by the indicator with serial signals
- Max number of serial signals - maximum number of serial signals
- Maximum spread - maximum spread
SETTING
- Take profit type - take profit type, 1TP, 2TP, 3TP
- Stop loss (0 - off) - stop loss
- Breakeven start (0 - off) - breakeven activation distance
- Breakeven size - distance in pips
- Trailing stop (0 - off) - trailing stop
- Trailing step - trailing stop step
TRADING LOT SETTINGS
- Type of initial lots - used lot type
- Fixed lot - fixed lot
- Using margin, % - used margin percentage
TRADING LOT SETTINGS
- Use grid - use grid
- Open opposite grid - close the grid when an opposite signal appears or not
- Distance - grid distance
- Max count orders maximum number of grid orders
- Number martingale order - martingale activation order number
- Grid breakeven distance - grid breakeven activation distance
- Grid breakeven size - distance in pips
- Trailing stop of the order grid - trailing stop of the grid
- Step trailing stop - trailing stop step
- Grid lot increase factor (0-off) - martingale coefficient
- Max drawdown (0-off) - maximum drawdown at which all orders will be closed
IDENTIFICATION SETTINGS
- Magic number - order identifier
- Comment - comment on orders
- Slippage - slippage
So far good result. It is performing the way it supposed too. Aleksei is an excellent Guy. response is quick.