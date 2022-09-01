TRAILINATOR™ is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol.

Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops:

Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined points in profit Start after percent of Take Profit: trailing stop starts after reaching the percentage of your take profit





TRAILINATOR™ can be used on all symbols / instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks





Important: we are permanenty extending our Product Features, please check also our channel or site

Key Features

different trailing stop types

Adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere

Save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair

Custom Symbol support

fast update Sequence

Multy Symbol Support





How can I use Remotecontrol?

combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.

Install TRAILINATOR™ EA Register an Account on etradro.com Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations) Add to EA Settings, the registered email enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/ enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features





Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901 Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750367







