ATRAccelerator EA

ATRA EA is based on our ATR Accelerator Indicator.

Strong Price Movements will be used as Trade entry. ATRA EA gives you a really powerful framework to run your Trading-Strategies

Features:

  • Different Exit Strategies
  • Trailing Take Profit
  • Exit by MA Cut
  • Exit by Signal Change
  • Risk & Money management
  • Balance based dynamic Lot calculation
  • Define your own Risk percentage of minimum free equity
  • Track Long run Trades -> set new TP after a defined time
  • News Filter integrated, to prevent miss trades on high news events
  • Trade Options
  • Classic – signal based – with or without lot multiplier
  • Grid – with or without lot multiplier
  • Hedging Mode (Stoploss function will be disabled, be carefully, running only with virtual TP & SL)
  • Trade in both directions parallel

Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Recommendations:

  • use ECN Broker with low spread
  • ECN Account with leverage 1:500
  • VPS with low latency
  • Use only five-digit accounts. 
  • Small spread significantly increases the EA’s efficiency. 
  • EA working internal with virtual TP & SL but set TP & SL on new Orders

  • If run in Hedging Mode, your broker  must allow hedging and Orders without TP & SL


Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

On Testing disable news Feature to improve testing performance, news can be tested only in current week, not in the past.


Input Parameters:

  • Signal Type – for future updates Signal type as Input, currently ATR Acceleration is the only option
  • Trading Lot 
  • Take Profit points  - used for running with trailing TP and in hedging mode
  • Exit Strategy – select further exit strategies (MA Cut or Signal Change)
  • Exit min. Takeprofit Points – is the minimum Take Profit for the Upper Exitstrategie
  • TP Exit Timeframe – used timeframe for Exit Strategie calculation
  • Exit MA fast – fast MA for Exit via MA Cut
  • Exit MA slow - slow MA for Exit via MA Cut
  • Stoploss points 
  • Use Trailing TP – if set to true Trailing will be used with defined Trailing Step, if you set to false, the EA uses only defined Exit Strategy, on true both Exits are possible -> our most recommended setting
  • TP Trailing Step – one reached Take Profit, stoploss will be set to current TP - TP Trailing Step
  • Order Lot Multiplier – gives you the option to run your strategy with lot multiplication
  • Max. Trades – number of maximal additional Trades, if you set to 0 only one trade will be executed
  • Min. TradeDistance for new trade – minimal distance in points for new trades, calculated on all open trades (to prevent trades on really close price to existing trades in same direction)
  • Trade only in one direction – trades are open only in one direction at same time, if set to false, the EA will trade in both directions at same time
  • Max Account Risk – percentage of free margin
  • Check for Longrun trades – if true, you have the option to define a new TP if the open trades has reached a defined time
  • Set Longrun TP after minutes – minutes after new TP will be set, if Longrun feature is set to true
  • Longrun TP – new TP
  • Use dynamic Lot Feature – Lot will be calculated based on the following 
  • Minimum Balance per smallest Lot unit 
  • ATR Acceleration Period
  • ATR Acceleration Timeframe
  • ATR Acceleration Basevalue – minimum ATR value in Points
  • ATR Acceleration Percentage
  • ATR Acceleration min. Candle Movement – min candle size to detect trade direction
  • Trade only MovingAverage direction –  if set to true, trade only in defined MA direction
  • MA 
  • MA shift


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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Supertrend etradro indicator is volatility based and is more of a trend following indicator in function. The ATR indicator, which is integrated into the calculation of the super trend, also calculates course gaps (gaps) and does not overlook them. This allows more accurate values to be calculated. When measuring volatility, the mean value of the current price serves as the basis. Since the Supertrend indicator features sliding stop and reversal lines, it is quite similar in function to the P
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ATR Accelerator
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Christian Opperskalski
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TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops: Standard : works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points : trailing stop will start after your defined points in p
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Christian Opperskalski
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Market Dashboard Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1) RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4 Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell) EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period Swap Information (which direction is positive) FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period) One Click ChartOpen   Important: Get informed about new Products
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Trailinator Pro MT4
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TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different   Trailing-Stop   Variants and change your   Tradesetup   via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defi
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TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined poin
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RSI Traffic Light Indicator tracks several RSI ( Relativ Streng Index) Periods and informs you, if the trend is changing. Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI). With RSI Traffic Light Indicator you will get information about trendchange. The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair. Different trendchange criterials and visualisation themes inclusive. Your can adjust the indicator Trendchange criterials by
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Christian Opperskalski
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RSI Traffic Lights Dashboard Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI). With RSI Traffic Light Dashboard you get an Overview how the current trend is moving for several Pairs. How many pairs you monitor, can be configured in Indicator settings. The order of symbols is equivalent to your Market Watchlist. The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair. Alert can be switched on/off Important: Get informed about n
NIGHTCrusher MT5
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NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. clever Risk & Money management - Balance based Longrun trade tracking, adjust Takeprofit after a defined time You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Recommendations: use ECN Broker  with low spread ECN Account with leverage 1:500 VPS with low latency MT4 Version: http
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