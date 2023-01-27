ATRAccelerator EA
- Experts
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Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 27 January 2023
- Activations: 5
ATRA EA is based on our ATR Accelerator Indicator.
Strong Price Movements will be used as Trade entry. ATRA EA gives you a really powerful framework to run your Trading-Strategies
Features:
- Different Exit Strategies
- Trailing Take Profit
- Exit by MA Cut
- Exit by Signal Change
- Risk & Money management
- Balance based dynamic Lot calculation
- Define your own Risk percentage of minimum free equity
- Track Long run Trades -> set new TP after a defined time
- News Filter integrated, to prevent miss trades on high news events
- Trade Options
- Classic – signal based – with or without lot multiplier
- Grid – with or without lot multiplier
- Hedging Mode (Stoploss function will be disabled, be carefully, running only with virtual TP & SL)
- Trade in both directions parallel
Important:
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Recommendations:
- use ECN Broker with low spread
- ECN Account with leverage 1:500
- VPS with low latency
- Use only five-digit accounts.
- Small spread significantly increases the EA’s efficiency.
- EA working internal with virtual TP & SL but set TP & SL on new Orders
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If run in Hedging Mode, your broker must allow hedging and Orders without TP & SL
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
On Testing disable news Feature to improve testing performance, news can be tested only in current week, not in the past.
Input Parameters:
- Signal Type – for future updates Signal type as Input, currently ATR Acceleration is the only option
- Trading Lot
- Take Profit points - used for running with trailing TP and in hedging mode
- Exit Strategy – select further exit strategies (MA Cut or Signal Change)
- Exit min. Takeprofit Points – is the minimum Take Profit for the Upper Exitstrategie
- TP Exit Timeframe – used timeframe for Exit Strategie calculation
- Exit MA fast – fast MA for Exit via MA Cut
- Exit MA slow - slow MA for Exit via MA Cut
- Stoploss points
- Use Trailing TP – if set to true Trailing will be used with defined Trailing Step, if you set to false, the EA uses only defined Exit Strategy, on true both Exits are possible -> our most recommended setting
- TP Trailing Step – one reached Take Profit, stoploss will be set to current TP - TP Trailing Step
- Order Lot Multiplier – gives you the option to run your strategy with lot multiplication
- Max. Trades – number of maximal additional Trades, if you set to 0 only one trade will be executed
- Min. TradeDistance for new trade – minimal distance in points for new trades, calculated on all open trades (to prevent trades on really close price to existing trades in same direction)
- Trade only in one direction – trades are open only in one direction at same time, if set to false, the EA will trade in both directions at same time
- Max Account Risk – percentage of free margin
- Check for Longrun trades – if true, you have the option to define a new TP if the open trades has reached a defined time
- Set Longrun TP after minutes – minutes after new TP will be set, if Longrun feature is set to true
- Longrun TP – new TP
- Use dynamic Lot Feature – Lot will be calculated based on the following
- Minimum Balance per smallest Lot unit
- ATR Acceleration Period
- ATR Acceleration Timeframe
- ATR Acceleration Basevalue – minimum ATR value in Points
- ATR Acceleration Percentage
- ATR Acceleration min. Candle Movement – min candle size to detect trade direction
- Trade only MovingAverage direction – if set to true, trade only in defined MA direction
- MA
- MA shift