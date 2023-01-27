RSI Traffic Light
- Indicators
-
Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 27 January 2023
- Activations: 5
RSI Traffic Light Indicator tracks several RSI (Relativ Streng Index) Periods and informs you, if the trend is changing.
- Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI).
- With RSI Traffic Light Indicator you will get information about trendchange.
- The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair.
- Different trendchange criterials and visualisation themes inclusive.
- Your can adjust the indicator Trendchange criterials by selecting one of these options
- Sensitive (earlier trendchange criterials -> more signals)
- Normal (normal trendchange criterials -> default setting)
- The current trend can visualized with traffic light on the Chart, you can swith it on or off and choose different sizes of the traffic light.
- The Indicator is working for every pair and timeframe
Important:
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
for Developers:
use IndicatorBuffer 0 for the Uptrend
use IndicatorBuffer 1 for the Downtrend