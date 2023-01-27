RSI Traffic Light

RSI Traffic Light Indicator tracks several RSI (Relativ Streng Index) Periods and informs you, if the trend is changing.

  • Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI).
  • With RSI Traffic Light Indicator you will get information about trendchange.
  • The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair.
  • Different trendchange criterials and visualisation themes inclusive.
  • Your can adjust the indicator Trendchange criterials by selecting one of these options
  • Sensitive (earlier trendchange criterials -> more signals)
  • Normal (normal trendchange criterials -> default setting)
  • The current trend can visualized with traffic light on the Chart, you can swith it on or off and choose different sizes of the traffic light.
  • The Indicator is working for every pair and timeframe


Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro



for Developers:

use IndicatorBuffer 0 for the Uptrend
use IndicatorBuffer 1 for the Downtrend

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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