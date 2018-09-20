ATR Accelerator MT5

4

ATR Accelerator Indicator informs you about strong price movements based on the ATR Indicator.

This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured.


Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Useage

This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured.

 

Features

  • works on all timeframes and forex pairs or indices.
  • Alert and Notify function included
     

Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Input Parameters:

  • ATR Period
  • Min. ATR – minimum ATR Value in Points – to exclude small movements
  • ATR percentage acceleration – define your ATR acceleration percentage
  • Min. CandleMovement Points – minimum Movement in Points to detect trend direction
  • Alert on Market Movement – if set to “true” indicator will alert
  • Notify on Market Movement – if set to “true” indicator will notify you


Reviews 1
OMG FZE LLC
89961
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.11.19 20:33 
 

Thank you for your effort but It doesnt work. It shows only old signals once i used. If you can fix this problem, i really want to improve my score.

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OMG FZE LLC
89961
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.11.19 20:33 
 

Thank you for your effort but It doesnt work. It shows only old signals once i used. If you can fix this problem, i really want to improve my score.

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