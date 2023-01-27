RSI Traffic Lights Dashboard

RSI Traffic Lights Dashboard

  • Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI).
  • With RSI Traffic Light Dashboard you get an Overview how the current trend is moving for several Pairs.
  • How many pairs you monitor, can be configured in Indicator settings.
  • The order of symbols is equivalent to your Market Watchlist.
  • The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair.
  • Alert can be switched on/off


Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

 

Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Input Parameters:

  • Color Sheme; Dark or Light Mode
  • Number of symbols to track
  • Selected Period: Chart Timeframe
  • do alert: enables alert function on trendchange




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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Supertrend etradro
Christian Opperskalski
5 (3)
Indicators
The Supertrend etradro indicator is volatility based and is more of a trend following indicator in function. The ATR indicator, which is integrated into the calculation of the super trend, also calculates course gaps (gaps) and does not overlook them. This allows more accurate values to be calculated. When measuring volatility, the mean value of the current price serves as the basis. Since the Supertrend indicator features sliding stop and reversal lines, it is quite similar in function to the P
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CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition
Christian Opperskalski
2.75 (4)
Experts
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we ad
ATR Accelerator MT5
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Indicators
ATR Accelerator Indicator informs you about strong price movements based on the ATR Indicator. This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured. Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Useage This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured.   Features works on all timeframes and forex pairs or indices. Alert and Notify function inc
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CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA  analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we a
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ATR Accelerator
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
ATR Accelerator   Indicator informs you about strong price movements based on the ATR Indicator. This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured. Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Useage This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured.   Features works on all timeframes and forex pairs or indices. Alert and Notify function i
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NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
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Market Dashboard FREE
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
Market Dashboard FREE Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch Features Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1) RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4 Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell) EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period Swap Information (which direction is positive) FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period) One Click ChartOpen this Version is limited to 2
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Trailinator
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops: Standard : works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points : trailing stop will start after your defined points in p
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EA TradingPanel X free version
Christian Opperskalski
4.67 (3)
Utilities
TradingPanel X EA is a simple trading panel with some nice addons: Integrated News Feature Dynamic Take Profit Multiple Trade handling The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated. The EA working with real TP & SL not virtual. Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channel
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EA TradingPanel X advanced
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
EA TradingPanel X advanced is a based on our free product TradingPanel X free version : Integrated News Feature Dynamic Take Profit (Trail Step) Multiple Trade handling Extended Ordermanagement Profit & Lot Informations Market Informations The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit (Trail), this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated. The EA working with real TP & SL n
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ATRAccelerator EA
Christian Opperskalski
Experts
ATRA EA is based on our ATR Accelerator Indicator. Strong Price Movements will be used as Trade entry.  ATRA EA gives you a really powerful framework to run your Trading-Strategies Features: Different Exit Strategies Trailing Take Profit Exit by MA Cut Exit by Signal Change Risk & Money management Balance based dynamic Lot calculation Define your own Risk percentage of minimum free equity Track Long run Trades -> set new TP after a defined time News Filter integrated, to prevent miss trades on
Market Dashboard
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
Market Dashboard Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1) RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4 Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell) EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period Swap Information (which direction is positive) FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period) One Click ChartOpen   Important: Get informed about new Products
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Trailinator Pro MT4
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different   Trailing-Stop   Variants and change your   Tradesetup   via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defi
Trailinator MT4
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops: Standard : works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points : trailing stop will start after your defined points in p
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Trailinator Pro
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined poin
RSI Traffic Light
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
RSI Traffic Light Indicator tracks several RSI ( Relativ Streng Index) Periods and informs you, if the trend is changing. Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI). With RSI Traffic Light Indicator you will get information about trendchange. The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair. Different trendchange criterials and visualisation themes inclusive. Your can adjust the indicator Trendchange criterials by
NIGHTCrusher MT5
Christian Opperskalski
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. clever Risk & Money management - Balance based Longrun trade tracking, adjust Takeprofit after a defined time You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Recommendations: use ECN Broker  with low spread ECN Account with leverage 1:500 VPS with low latency MT4 Version: http
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