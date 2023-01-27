RSI Traffic Lights Dashboard
- Indicators
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Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 27 January 2023
- Activations: 5
RSI Traffic Lights Dashboard
- Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI).
- With RSI Traffic Light Dashboard you get an Overview how the current trend is moving for several Pairs.
- How many pairs you monitor, can be configured in Indicator settings.
- The order of symbols is equivalent to your Market Watchlist.
- The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair.
- Alert can be switched on/off
Important:
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Input Parameters:
- Color Sheme; Dark or Light Mode
- Number of symbols to track
- Selected Period: Chart Timeframe
- do alert: enables alert function on trendchange