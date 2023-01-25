Supertrend etradro

5

The Supertrend etradro indicator is volatility based and is more of a trend following indicator in function. The ATR indicator, which is integrated into the calculation of the super trend, also calculates course gaps (gaps) and does not overlook them. This allows more accurate values to be calculated.

When measuring volatility, the mean value of the current price serves as the basis. Since the Supertrend indicator features sliding stop and reversal lines, it is quite similar in function to the Parabolic SAR indicator.

We have included two variants, the standard base ATR and also standard deviation as option

Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Useage

With higher volatility, the supertrend line is further away from the underlying line. The indicator reacts strongly to volatility on the market through quantification and shows quickly when there are signs of a change in trend. The Supertrend indicator always moves in the direction of the trend.

This indicator puts a red and a green line across the chart. The green line represents an uptrend, the red line represents a downtrend. The trend reverses when an existing support or resistance level is crossed. When a price breaks down through a signal line, it means a potential sell signal. A potential buy signal is given when the signal line crosses upwards.

 

Features

  • Change Indicator base (ATR / Standard Deviation)
  • Alert on Trendchange

 

Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Input Parameters:

  • Type of Calculation (ATR or Standard Deviation)
  • Period
  • ATR Period
  • Price
  • Do Alert

 


Reviews 3
cham
924
cham 2025.12.22 06:10 
 

Good

Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
3130
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan 2024.04.12 15:09 
 

Good trend indicator.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.11.28 16:55 
 

Signale sind super, gut gemacht, danke.

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cham
924
cham 2025.12.22 06:10 
 

Good

Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
3130
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan 2024.04.12 15:09 
 

Good trend indicator.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.11.28 16:55 
 

Signale sind super, gut gemacht, danke.

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