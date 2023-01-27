NIGHTCrusher MT5
- Experts
-
Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 27 January 2023
- Activations: 5
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation.
- clever Risk & Money management - Balance based
- Longrun trade tracking, adjust Takeprofit after a defined time
- You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed
Important:
Recommendations:
- use ECN Broker with low spread
- ECN Account with leverage 1:500
- VPS with low latency
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35127
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Input Parameters:
- Lot
- Take Profit
- Stoploss
- Trailing Stop point
- Grid Step
- Longrun Minutes
- Longrun TakeProfit
- Signal Periord
- Signal highlimit
- Signal lowlimit
- Signal min ATR
- Signal max ATR
- Use dynamic Lot
- Balance per min. Lot
- Magic Number
- Slippage
- Max Spread
- Trading Times