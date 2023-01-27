NIGHTCrusher MT5

NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation.

  • clever Risk & Money management - Balance based
  • Longrun trade tracking, adjust Takeprofit after a defined time
  • You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed

Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Recommendations:

  • use ECN Broker with low spread
  • ECN Account with leverage 1:500
  • VPS with low latency

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35127

Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Input Parameters:

  • Lot
  • Take Profit
  • Stoploss
  • Trailing Stop point
  • Grid Step
  • Longrun Minutes
  • Longrun TakeProfit
  • Signal Periord
  • Signal highlimit
  • Signal lowlimit
  • Signal min ATR
  • Signal max ATR
  • Use dynamic Lot
  • Balance per min. Lot
  • Magic Number
  • Slippage
  • Max Spread
  • Trading Times


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