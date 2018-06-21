CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition

2.75

CandleCrusherX Scalping EA analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe.

  • It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend).
  • The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits.
  • Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events.
  • Dynamic Lot calculation integrated
  • On Request we added also Trailing function to the EA, now you can run further strategies like trailing, grid or martingale


Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Recommendations:

  • use ECN Broker with low spread
  • ECN Account with leverage 1:500
  • VPS with low latency
  • On Testing disable news Feature to improve testing performance, news can be tested only in current week, not in the past.


Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Requirements:
  1. The EA has been optimized for the major forex pairs for timeframe M5 / M15
  2. It is recommended to use an ECN broker with a low spread and VPS.
  3. Use only five-digit accounts.
  4. Small spread significantly increases the EA’s efficiency.
  5. EA working only with virtual TP & SL, your broker must allow opening trades without hard TP & SL


Input Parameters

  • Trading Lot
  • Take Profit points
  • Stoploss points
  • Dynamic Take Profit points
  • Dynamic Stoploss points
  • Trading Risk Percentage – to minimize your risk this value is the minimum free equity percentage after adding new trade
  • Use dynamic Lot Feature – Lot will be calculated based on the following
  • Minimum Balance per smallest Lot unit
  • Use Trailing Option – set to true to enable Trailing function
  • Trailing Start – define Trailing Grid in Points to open Trailing trades
  • Trailing Lot Multiplier– gives you the option to multiply your initial lot size with a factor for trailing trades i.e 2.0 will double the lot size for each trailing trade
  • Max Trailing Trades – here you can limit the number of maximal trailing trades
  • Minimum Candlesize movement – the minimum candlesize to generate new signal
  • Minimum volume during movement – volume for signal
  • Trade only MovingAverage direction – to trade only in trend or any signal
  • MA
  • MA shift
  • Use RSI limitation – don’t extend trades over or under defined limts
  • RSI Timeframe – timeframe for RSI calculation
  • RSI highlimit for BUY trades – don’t extend buy trades over defined limit
  • RSI lowlimit for SELL trades – don’t extend sell trades under defined limit
  • Trade only in one direction – trades are open only in one direction at same time
  • MagicNumber – unique Expert ID
  • Slippage – max. Slippage
  • Max Spread
  • Close all open Trades on Friday
  • Friday closing time 
  • Trading timeframe can be set for every day separately (from – till)
  • Use News Filter – if set to true – no trades will be added in the specified restriction, you have to add news URL in Options/Experts/allow Webrequest from
  • Indent after news - minutes
  • Indent before news - minutes
  • Enable light news - if set to true – no signal during light news
  • Enable medium news - if set to true – no signal during medium news
  • Enable hard news - if set to true – no signal during hard news
  • Your Time Zone GMT – Server Time Zone GMT for news
  • Currency to display the news – fill up which pairs you consider for news (i. E. USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY)
  • Draw lines on the chart
  • Draw only the future of news line
  • Signals on the upcoming news – alerts you on news


Reviews 4
Fake Noburou
105
Fake Noburou 2019.02.21 01:19 
 

Feb 21, 2019 :

Still in an evaluating process with a demo account so will update rating again.

Currently Chris is helpful. He has responded very quickly and provided clear explanation.

I hope this one will be more useful and sophisticated.

Anyway, many thanks!

Farooq Majoka
1817
Farooq Majoka 2018.07.21 16:13 
 

Th EA is overall profitable (read my post # 4 in comments). I strongly recommend a lower price. I will possibly test all its traded pairs next.

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Shereef Shereef
24
Shereef Shereef 2020.12.30 10:21 
 

profit only in tester !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Alexey Vyaznikin
1340
Alexey Vyaznikin 2020.12.28 11:26 
 

The result of real trading (my broker IC Markets) is very far from the results in the tester. Profit can only be obtained in the tester. I do not recommend this expert Advisor.

Fake Noburou
105
Fake Noburou 2019.02.21 01:19 
 

Feb 21, 2019 :

Still in an evaluating process with a demo account so will update rating again.

Currently Chris is helpful. He has responded very quickly and provided clear explanation.

I hope this one will be more useful and sophisticated.

Anyway, many thanks!

Farooq Majoka
1817
Farooq Majoka 2018.07.21 16:13 
 

Th EA is overall profitable (read my post # 4 in comments). I strongly recommend a lower price. I will possibly test all its traded pairs next.

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