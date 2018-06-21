CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition
- Experts
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Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 27 January 2023
- Activations: 5
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe.
- It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend).
- The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits.
- Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events.
- Dynamic Lot calculation integrated
- On Request we added also Trailing function to the EA, now you can run further strategies like trailing, grid or martingale
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Important:
Recommendations:
- use ECN Broker with low spread
- ECN Account with leverage 1:500
- VPS with low latency
- On Testing disable news Feature to improve testing performance, news can be tested only in current week, not in the past.
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
- The EA has been optimized for the major forex pairs for timeframe M5 / M15
- It is recommended to use an ECN broker with a low spread and VPS.
- Use only five-digit accounts.
- Small spread significantly increases the EA’s efficiency.
- EA working only with virtual TP & SL, your broker must allow opening trades without hard TP & SL
Input Parameters
- Trading Lot
- Take Profit points
- Stoploss points
- Dynamic Take Profit points
- Dynamic Stoploss points
- Trading Risk Percentage – to minimize your risk this value is the minimum free equity percentage after adding new trade
- Use dynamic Lot Feature – Lot will be calculated based on the following
- Minimum Balance per smallest Lot unit
- Use Trailing Option – set to true to enable Trailing function
- Trailing Start – define Trailing Grid in Points to open Trailing trades
- Trailing Lot Multiplier– gives you the option to multiply your initial lot size with a factor for trailing trades i.e 2.0 will double the lot size for each trailing trade
- Max Trailing Trades – here you can limit the number of maximal trailing trades
- Minimum Candlesize movement – the minimum candlesize to generate new signal
- Minimum volume during movement – volume for signal
- Trade only MovingAverage direction – to trade only in trend or any signal
- MA
- MA shift
- Use RSI limitation – don’t extend trades over or under defined limts
- RSI Timeframe – timeframe for RSI calculation
- RSI highlimit for BUY trades – don’t extend buy trades over defined limit
- RSI lowlimit for SELL trades – don’t extend sell trades under defined limit
- Trade only in one direction – trades are open only in one direction at same time
- MagicNumber – unique Expert ID
- Slippage – max. Slippage
- Max Spread
- Close all open Trades on Friday
- Friday closing time
- Trading timeframe can be set for every day separately (from – till)
- Use News Filter – if set to true – no trades will be added in the specified restriction, you have to add news URL in Options/Experts/allow Webrequest from
- Indent after news - minutes
- Indent before news - minutes
- Enable light news - if set to true – no signal during light news
- Enable medium news - if set to true – no signal during medium news
- Enable hard news - if set to true – no signal during hard news
- Your Time Zone GMT – Server Time Zone GMT for news
- Currency to display the news – fill up which pairs you consider for news (i. E. USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY)
- Draw lines on the chart
- Draw only the future of news line
- Signals on the upcoming news – alerts you on news
Feb 21, 2019 :
Still in an evaluating process with a demo account so will update rating again.
Currently Chris is helpful. He has responded very quickly and provided clear explanation.
I hope this one will be more useful and sophisticated.
Anyway, many thanks!