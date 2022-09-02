use the trailing stop revolution TRAILINATOR ™

different trailing stop types

adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere

save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair





Metatrader4:





Metatrader5:

Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84776

How can I use Remotecontrol ?

combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account. 1. Install TRAILINATOR™ EA 2. Register a TRAILINATOR™ Account 3. Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations) 4. Add to EA Settings, the registered email 5. enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/ 6. enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features













