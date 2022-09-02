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use the trailing stop revolution TRAILINATOR ™
different trailing stop types
adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere
save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair
Metatrader4:
Metatrader5:
Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84776
How can I use Remotecontrol?
combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.
1. Install TRAILINATOR™ EA
2. Register a TRAILINATOR™ Account
3. Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations)
4. Add to EA Settings, the registered email
5. enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/
6. enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features