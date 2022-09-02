use the trailing stop revolution TRAILINATOR ™
Trading Systems

use the trailing stop revolution TRAILINATOR ™

2 September 2022, 08:43
Christian Opperskalski
Christian Opperskalski
0
353
use the trailing stop revolution TRAILINATOR ™
different trailing stop types
adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere
save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair

Metatrader4:

Metatrader5:

Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84776


How can I use Remotecontrol?
combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.

1.   Install TRAILINATOR™ EA

2.   Register a TRAILINATOR™ Account

3.   Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations)

4.   Add to EA Settings, the registered email

5.   enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/

6.   enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features



TRAILINATOR





##trailingstop #trailinator #mqlutility #productivity