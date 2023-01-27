ATR Accelerator
- Indicators
-
Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 27 January 2023
ATR Accelerator Indicator informs you about strong price movements based on the ATR Indicator.
This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured.
Important:
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
UseageThis Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured.
Features
- works on all timeframes and forex pairs or indices.
- Alert and Notify function included
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Input Parameters:
- ATR Period
- Min. ATR – minimum ATR Value in Points – to exclude small movements
- ATR percentage acceleration – define your ATR acceleration percentage
- Min. CandleMovement Points – minimum Movement in Points to detect trend direction
- Alert on Market Movement – if set to “true” indicator will alert
- Notify on Market Movement – if set to “true” indicator will notify you