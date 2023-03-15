Trailinator Pro MT4

TRAILINATOR™ is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol.

Currently we support these Features:

  1. different Trailing-Stops:
    1. Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop
    2. Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined points in profit
    3. Start after percent of Take Profit: trailing stop starts after reaching the percentage of your take profit
  2. automatic Stoploss
  3. automatic Takeprofit
  4. set Breakeven
  5. close half Lot
  6. use virtual Stops


TRAILINATOR™ can be used on all symbols / instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks


New Featues:

  • virtual Stoploss local and per remote configurable
  • visualization of virtual Stoploss
  • automatic TP and SL
  • set Breakeven
  • close half Lot

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Key Features

  • different trailing stop types
  • Adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere
  • Save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair
  • Custom Symbol support
  • fast update Sequence
  • Multy Symbol Support 
  • Virtual Stoploss Feature
  • automatic TP and SL
  • set Breakeven after reached points
  • close half Position (Lot) after reached points


How can I use Remotecontrol?
combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.

  1. Install TRAILINATOR™ EA
  2. Register an Account on etradro.com 
  3. Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations)
  4. Add to EA Settings, the registered email
  5. enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/
  6. enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features


Setup & Support:



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Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
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5 (1)
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If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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