Trailinator Pro

TRAILINATOR™ is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol.

Currently we support these Features:

  1. different Trailing-Stops:
    1. Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop
    2. Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined points in profit
    3. Start after percent of Take Profit: trailing stop starts after reaching the percentage of your take profit
  2. automatic Stoploss
  3. automatic Takeprofit
  4. set Breakeven
  5. close half Lot
  6. use virtual Stops


TRAILINATOR™ can be used on all symbols / instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks


New Featues:

  • virtual Stoploss local and per remote configurable
  • visualization of virtual Stoploss
  • automatic TP and SL
  • set Breakeven
  • close half Lot

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Key Features

  • different trailing stop types
  • Adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere
  • Save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair
  • Custom Symbol support
  • fast update Sequence
  • Multy Symbol Support 
  • Virtual Stoploss Feature
  • automatic TP and SL
  • set Breakeven after reached points
  • close half Position (Lot) after reached points


How can I use Remotecontrol?
combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.

  1. Install TRAILINATOR™ EA
  2. Register an Account on etradro.com 
  3. Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations)
  4. Add to EA Settings, the registered email
  5. enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/
  6. enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features


Setup & Support:


Recommended products
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
CoPilot dashboard MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT4 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Range Volume Hybrid Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
1. Introduction Range Volume Hybrid (RVH) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that creates custom chart symbols using a unique dual-condition bar formation method. Unlike traditional charts where bars close based on a single criterion (time, range, or volume), RVH bars close only when BOTH a minimum price range AND a minimum volume threshold are met simultaneously.  Download also and install RVH Monito r Indicator - to control the EA from the custom charts (it's Free)  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
RRtoolBox
David Ruiz Moreno
Utilities
RRtoolbox - Professional Tools: Risk:Reward Trading Tool (SL/TP Horizontals + Pending orders + Diagonals), Alerts set on trend lines (for alerts on diagonal levels), SelfManagement (BE, partials...), close/cancelling by time, Statistics, Info and trading on chart. One-Click Trading with Visual Risk:Reward Management RRtoolbox is a comprehensive trading panel that combines one-click order execution,  statistics and  powerful visual Risk:Reward tools, alerts set with trendlines, on chart butt
TradEX Edge Manager MT5
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Utilities
TRADEX EDGE MANAGER V1.00 – Configuration Overview  The Tradex Edge Manager V1.00 offers an intuitive and powerful set of customizable inputs, designed for precision trading and seamless automation with MT5. Below is a breakdown of its configuration categories and parameters: TELEGRAM SETTINGS Telegram Bot Token: Unique token to connect your EA to your Telegram bot. Telegram Chat ID: Destination group or channel where messages will be sent. Enable Telegram Notifications: Set to true to activ
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
ChartPro Classic Dark
Raed Obeid
Utilities
Chart Pro Classic Dark v1.00 Chart Pro Classic Dark is a professional MT5 chart styling and customization tool designed to give your charts a clean, modern, and professional dark appearance. Key Features Dark Black Background — Applies a clean black background to the chart. ️ Candlestick Chart — Automatically configures the chart to use candlesticks. Bullish Candles — Green/Lime bullish candles. Bearish Candles — White bearish candles. Grid Removal — Hides the chart grid for a clean
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicators
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilities
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume. Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size 2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit 3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA 4 – Side way tra
Auto Orders Manager EA
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilities
Professional Trading Orders Manager for MT5 with Signal-Analyzer-Direction-Power-Orders control - Scalping tools - Risk management - all in one trade panel and dashboard  A sophisticated Expert Advisor that transforms your MT5 platform into a complete trading command center. This tool seamlessly blends automated trading logic with comprehensive manual controls through dual interactive dashboards. Key Features: Automated Trading : advanced scalping strategy on M3 timeframe as a signal sample can
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Crypto Zeus Dual Core Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
CRYPTO ZEUS DUAL-CORE PROTOCOL  Advanced Crypto Matrix: Supertrend AI + External Sync Module - [NEW] 24/7 Crypto Unlock: The EA now fully supports weekend trading by auto-detecting Crypto assets. - [NEW] Continuous Trend Rider: Re-enters trades continuously on pullbacks if the macro-trend remains strong, maximizing profit on long runs. - [NEW] Ghost Trailing Stop: Added a virtual trailing stop to fully ride breakouts instead of exiting at fixed Fibo targets. - [NEW] Preset System: Added a buil
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
If you've ever stared at a gold chart, done the math in your head three times, and still second-guessed your lot size right before entry - this tool was built for you. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAU
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicators
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Utilities
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM) Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders Short Description Turn strong trends into managed campaigns. Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries. The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP). No martingale. No grid recovery. No signal genera
RealCost Risk Governor MT5
Song Bo Zhong
Utilities
Overview RealCost Risk Governor MT5 is an account and trade-risk monitoring utility for MetaTrader 5. It does not predict price movement and does not provide buy or sell signals. It watches configured risk limits and shows a compact on-chart panel for daily P/L, floating P/L, equity drawdown, trade count, open positions, pending orders, total lots, and chart spread. The default mode is alert-only. If the trader explicitly enables protection actions, the utility can close scoped positions, del
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Latency Arbitrage
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Utilities
Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
More from author
Supertrend etradro
Christian Opperskalski
5 (3)
Indicators
The Supertrend etradro indicator is volatility based and is more of a trend following indicator in function. The ATR indicator, which is integrated into the calculation of the super trend, also calculates course gaps (gaps) and does not overlook them. This allows more accurate values to be calculated. When measuring volatility, the mean value of the current price serves as the basis. Since the Supertrend indicator features sliding stop and reversal lines, it is quite similar in function to the P
FREE
CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition
Christian Opperskalski
2.75 (4)
Experts
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we ad
ATR Accelerator MT5
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Indicators
ATR Accelerator Indicator informs you about strong price movements based on the ATR Indicator. This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured. Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Useage This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured.   Features works on all timeframes and forex pairs or indices. Alert and Notify function inc
FREE
CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA  analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we a
FREE
ATR Accelerator
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
ATR Accelerator   Indicator informs you about strong price movements based on the ATR Indicator. This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured. Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Useage This Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols, the strength of movements can be configured.   Features works on all timeframes and forex pairs or indices. Alert and Notify function i
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Market Dashboard FREE
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
Market Dashboard FREE Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch Features Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1) RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4 Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell) EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period Swap Information (which direction is positive) FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period) One Click ChartOpen this Version is limited to 2
FREE
Trailinator
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops: Standard : works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points : trailing stop will start after your defined points in p
FREE
EA TradingPanel X free version
Christian Opperskalski
4.67 (3)
Utilities
TradingPanel X EA is a simple trading panel with some nice addons: Integrated News Feature Dynamic Take Profit Multiple Trade handling The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated. The EA working with real TP & SL not virtual. Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channel
FREE
EA TradingPanel X advanced
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
EA TradingPanel X advanced is a based on our free product TradingPanel X free version : Integrated News Feature Dynamic Take Profit (Trail Step) Multiple Trade handling Extended Ordermanagement Profit & Lot Informations Market Informations The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit (Trail), this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated. The EA working with real TP & SL n
FREE
ATRAccelerator EA
Christian Opperskalski
Experts
ATRA EA is based on our ATR Accelerator Indicator. Strong Price Movements will be used as Trade entry.  ATRA EA gives you a really powerful framework to run your Trading-Strategies Features: Different Exit Strategies Trailing Take Profit Exit by MA Cut Exit by Signal Change Risk & Money management Balance based dynamic Lot calculation Define your own Risk percentage of minimum free equity Track Long run Trades -> set new TP after a defined time News Filter integrated, to prevent miss trades on
Market Dashboard
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
Market Dashboard Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1) RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4 Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell) EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period Swap Information (which direction is positive) FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period) One Click ChartOpen   Important: Get informed about new Products
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Trailinator Pro MT4
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different   Trailing-Stop   Variants and change your   Tradesetup   via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defi
Trailinator MT4
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops: Standard : works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points : trailing stop will start after your defined points in p
FREE
RSI Traffic Light
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
RSI Traffic Light Indicator tracks several RSI ( Relativ Streng Index) Periods and informs you, if the trend is changing. Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI). With RSI Traffic Light Indicator you will get information about trendchange. The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair. Different trendchange criterials and visualisation themes inclusive. Your can adjust the indicator Trendchange criterials by
RSI Traffic Lights Dashboard
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
RSI Traffic Lights Dashboard Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI). With RSI Traffic Light Dashboard you get an Overview how the current trend is moving for several Pairs. How many pairs you monitor, can be configured in Indicator settings. The order of symbols is equivalent to your Market Watchlist. The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair. Alert can be switched on/off Important: Get informed about n
NIGHTCrusher MT5
Christian Opperskalski
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. clever Risk & Money management - Balance based Longrun trade tracking, adjust Takeprofit after a defined time You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Recommendations: use ECN Broker  with low spread ECN Account with leverage 1:500 VPS with low latency MT4 Version: http
Filter:
stockexweb
38
stockexweb 2022.09.09 07:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boelz
75
Boelz 2022.09.05 18:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review