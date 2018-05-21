EA TradingPanel X free version
- Utilities
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Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 27 January 2023
TradingPanel X EA is a simple trading panel with some nice addons:
- Integrated News Feature
- Dynamic Take Profit
- Multiple Trade handling
- The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits.
- Also a News Filter function is integrated.
- The EA working with real TP & SL not virtual.
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Important:
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Parameters
- MagicNumber – unique Expert ID
- Slippage – max. Slippage
- Max Spread
- Panel orientation – show Panel on right or left corner
- Draw news lines on the chart
- Signals on the upcoming news – alerts you on high news
- Currency to display the news – fill up which pairs you consider for news (i. E. USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY)
- Your Time Zone GMT – Server Time Zone GMT for news
Panel Input Parameters
- BUY Button – open a buy trade with defined values
- SELL Button – open a sell trade with defined values
- Lot Size – Trading Lot Size
- TP / SL – Take profit and stopp loss in points
- dynamic – on reached Take Profit, this gives you the change to follow Trends and extend your Profits, take profit is set to current rate + dynamic tp points, also dynamic stoploss.
- Close all – all trades will be closed
I have been looking for a simple and well-designed trade panel like this for a long time. Thank you so much, great work, if it were possible to have some explanation on how Dynamic Trading works I think I can guess, but an explanation would remove all doubt. Thanks again