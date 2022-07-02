Buy Sell Alert
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 29 July 2022
- Activations: 20
Benefits of the indicator:
- latency percentage less than 3%
- signal accuracy over 96%
- does not redraw its values
- to build a trading strategy, it is enough to use this one indicator.
- very easy to set up
- works on all currency pairs and all times
Description of the work algorithm:
This indicator collects historical and current values of increasing tick volume and dynamic price changes into an array of data. If the current price starts to differ sharply from the smoothed value of the historical data, the indicator fixes the trend change and shows the trader information on the chart. If the price changes smoothly, the indicator draws a continuation of the trend in the current direction. When working with flat markets, the indicator measures the activity of price changes with a dynamic coefficient. If the market exits the flat, the indicator starts recording a new array of information, taking into account dynamic changes.
Indicator settings:
- step - specify the size of the dynamic price change measurement. This parameter indicates to the indicator with what advance it is necessary to analyze the dynamics of the market movement.
- Wavelength - dynamic range width for the current analysis.
- period - indicator period.
- smoothing - smoothing of dynamic indicators.
- line_thickness - the width of the lines that the indicator draws on the chart.
- color_up - buy line color.
- color_downp - color of sell lines.
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