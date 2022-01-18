RSI Panel MTF

The RSI Panel MTF indicator has been created in order to have the ability to monitor the values of the standard RSI indicator from a multitude of timeframes and symbols on a single chart, as well as to receive timely notifications about the trading opportunities using an audio signal or a notification.

The indicator can output both the indicator values, and only the indicator signals (confirmed and expected). A user-friendly feature for selecting the required symbol has been implemented - simply click a cell of the signals table, and a new window with the selected symbol and timeframe will be opened. In addition, the indicator template selected in the settings will be automatically applied to this window (see the demo video).


Currently implemented signals

  • indicator crossing the overbought level downwards, the level is set in the settings;
  • indicator crossing the oversold level upwards, the level is set in the settings.

If it is necessary to monitor the RSI crossing other levels - 50, oversold and overbought - use the RSI Alerts indicator, but it can only monitor one symbol and timeframe on a single chart.

Attention: the indicator does not work in the strategy tester, because it runs using the OnTimer() to reduce the CPU load due to a large number of symbols and timeframes.

The indicator appearance can be customized to any color scheme of the charts.


Indicator parameters

  • RSI Period - period of the RSI indicator;
  • RSI Applied Price - price type to use for plotting the RSI indicator;
  • RSI overbought level - overbought level (default: 70);
  • RSI oversold level - oversold level (default: 30);
  • Signal shift - number of the candle to take the values to generate signals (arrows and alerts);
  • Alerts - enable/disable audio notifications with on-screen pop-up windows;
  • Send Notification - send notifications to mobile terminals, with the MetaQuotes ID configured in advance ( how to do it);
  • Start Hour for Alerts - The start time of Alerts and Notification, if Start Hour for Alerts is equal to End Hour for Alerts - then notifications will work without time limits.
  • End Hour for Alerts - The end time of Alerts and Notification, if Start Hour for Alerts is equal to End Hour for Alerts - then notifications will work without time limits.
  • Template for new window - name of the template to apply to the newly opened windows;
  • Show Time - show the time and indicator name above the table;
  • Show last RSI value - display the latest changes of the RSI indicator in the table. If false - only the arrows (signals) and dots (expected signals) will be drawn;
  • Last RSI value shift - number of the candle to take the values of Show last RSI value, 0 = current candle, 1 = previous candle.

Timeframe settings

  • TF M1 - enable the M1 timeframe;
  • TF M5 - enable the M5 timeframe;
  • TF M15 - enable the M15 timeframe;
  • TF M30 - enable the M30 timeframe;
  • TF H1 - enable the H1 timeframe;
  • TF H4 - enable the H4 timeframe;
  • TF D1 - enable the D1 timeframe;
  • TF W1 - enable the W1 timeframe;
  • TF MN - enable the MN timeframe;

Settings for expecting the overbought and/or oversold signals

  • Crossed from the bottom up Max level (default 70)
  • Crossed from top to bottom Max level (default 70)
  • Crossed from the bottom up Min level (default 30)
  • Crossed from top to bottom Min level (default 30)
  • Crossed from the bottom up level 50
  • Crossed from top to bottom level 50

SYMBOLS SETTINGS

  • Symbols - symbols to collect the data from, separated by commas (example - EURUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY);
  • Text color - color of the text in the table;
  • Background color - color of the table background;
  • Sell color - color of the sell signals;
  • Buy color - color of the buy signals;
  • Update time - the indicator update time (default is 1 second).
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Indicators
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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This is an expanded version of the Time Levels indicator provided with sound alerts notifying of level intersection. The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart: Previous day's high and low. Previous week's high and low. Previous month's high and low. Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. This version is provided with an option for alerting using an audio signal a
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This is а modified oscillator CCI (Commodity Channel Index) with all sorts of signals, alerts and arrows. The indicator is designed so that any signal of crossing any specified level does not escape you. This is a supplemented version of the CCI Alerts Indicator, which does not draw the CCI indicator window, but only draws the result of its work as arrows on the symbol graph. This version of CCI Alerts with Arrows is for MetaTrader 4. If you need signals from another popular RSI indicator, then
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The indicator is designed for building horizontal channels and signal zones, detecting breakouts of extremes, bounces and targets based on custom Fibonacci levels (with or without sound alerts). It automatically applies your chosen Fibonacci levels to those extremes. When price breaks the Fibonacci levels enabled in the settings, the indicator can play a sound, show a message, send a push notification to your mobile terminal or an email (if enabled). Features: automatic channel building by time
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The Extremum catcher MT5 indicator analyzes the price action after breaking the local Highs and Lows and generates price reversal signals with the ability to plot the Price Channel. If you need the version for MetaTrader 4, see Extremum catcher . The indicator takes the High and Low of the price over the specified period - 24 bars by default (can be changed). Then, if on the previous candle, the price broke the High or Low level and the new candle opened higher than the extremums, then a signal
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You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
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If you use the MFI (Money Flow Index) indicator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough. Now you can avoid sitting in front of the monitor by using MFI Alerts. This is an addition or a replacement to the standard MFI oscillator . Once there appears an MFI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss a signal. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency pairs, which ca
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This indicator is a modification of the RSI Alerts indicator, but without a separate RSI indicator window and with signal arrows directly on the symbol's chart. This saves space on the symbol's chart without losing the quality of the received signals and notifications. Just like RSI Alerts, the indicator can provide sound alerts, push notifications, the ability to send messages to email has been added, as well as drawing arrows at the location where the signal appears. Arrow display can be turne
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