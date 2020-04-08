Passband Filter Oscillator MT4

This pass-band oscillator reduces lag in market data by filtering out high and low frequencies. It uses two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) with periods of 40 and 60.

Trigger points are added using an RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. The pass-band waveform output is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root to create trigger levels.

Buy when the pass-band crosses above its -RMS line and short when it crosses below the RMS line. The indicator offers a choice of 22 prices.

The strategy involves a reversal approach, combining mean reversal and short-term trend reversal signals using the Super Passband Filter Indicator and a moving average crossover signal.

How to use the Passband Filter Pro indicator in trading?

- Buy when the filter line crosses the lower band border from bottom to top.
- Close buy positions when the filter line crosses the upper band border from bottom to top.
- Close sell positions when the filter line crosses the lower band border from top to bottom.
- Sell when the filter line crosses the upper band border from top to bottom.

This strategy provides relatively accurate reversal signals due to the confluence of mean reversal and short-term trend reversal signals, leading to a higher win probability.

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105155




Smoothed Repulse MT5 with Alert
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator The Smoothed Repulse Alert for MT5 is a powerful tool that visualizes market pressure through a filled area chart and two lines in a separate window. This indicator is based on the repulse indicator, assessing buying and selling pressure using high, low, open, and close prices over a specified period. Key Features: - Customizable parameters include repulse period, moving average type, moving average multiplier, level period, upper and lower levels. - Color
Supply demand zone confirm MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Forex traders often observe increased market activity near Supply and Demand zones, which are levels formed based on zones where strong price movements have previously occurred. The Supply Demand Strong Weak Confirm Indicator utilizes fractals and the ATR indicator to identify and plot support and resistance zones on the price chart. These zones are categorized as follows: - Weak: significant high and low points in the trend. - Untested: crucial turning points in the price chart that the pric
RSI Experiment Extended MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (2)
Indicators
MT5 RSI Experiment: This indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and floating levels to pinpoint potential buy and sell signals. The code uses enums for prices and RSI calculation methods. These enums define indicator parameters. Input variables include RSI period, price type for RSI calculation, smoothing method, and look-back period with levels for floating levels. Index buffers store RSI fill, RSI up line, RSI middle line, RSI down line, and trend line data. For each bar, i
Support Resistance Lines Safe to Trade
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
In Forex trading, understanding support and resistance is crucial. Virtually every trading strategy incorporates these levels. MetaTrader lacks built-in support and resistance calculation features, but there's a solution— the Support and Resistance Lines indicator. This powerful MetaTrader indicator automatically calculates and displays support and resistance levels for any chosen currency pair or trading instrument. Benefits of the Support and Resistance Lines indicator: 1. Identify better
Waddah Attar Explosion MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Indicators
The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power. Trend Direction: - Green bars indicate a bullish trend. - Red bars indicate a bearish trend. Signal Line: - A line serves as a threshold for momentum. Buy Trade Setup: **Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle. **Exit:** Close the tra
Show SL TP Value MT4 indicator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
In MetaTrader, TP & SL values aren't visible when hovering over corresponding lines. Our indicator fixes this by showing values on-screen. It displays defined SL and TP values in your account currency, facilitating easy tracking of positions. Note : The indicator estimates values, excluding commissions, and allows customization of colors and distance from SL/TP lines.
ZigZag Extras Display BreakOut points
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Introducing ZigZag Extras MT4, a Forex indicator that simplifies market analysis: - Visualizes highest highs and lowest lows over a specified "Depth" period. - Highlights potential reversal points with filled blue and red dots. - Optional display of BreakOut points, indicating probable peaks and bottoms. - Helps avoid common pitfalls of mistaking repainted points for market tops or bottoms. - Designed to enhance understanding and serve as signals for various trading strategies. Instructions:
Advanced Trading Channels
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Trend channels are vital tools in technical analysis for identifying optimal buy or sell points.   -   Upper Line:   Marks resistance. -   Lower Line:   Marks support. - Tops and bottoms of channels indicate potential support or resistance zones.   -   Bearish Channels:   Negative slope (down). -   Bullish Channels:   Positive slope (up).     Creating Channels: -   Up Channel:   Draw a parallel line matching the uptrend angle, touching the latest peak. -   Down Channel:   Draw a parallel line ma
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
Standard Deviation Channel MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
The MT4 Channel Standard Deviation Indicator automatically plots support and resistance channels on the price chart using price standard deviation. It indicates BULLISH and BEARISH market conditions and is suitable for both new and advanced forex traders. This indicator offers support, resistance, entry, and exit levels, along with stop-loss and take-profit points. It accurately identifies BULLISH and BEARISH market trends, making it effective for both intraday and long-term trading across var
Slope Direction Line SDL Trend Signals
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
SDL Trend Signals is a custom MQL4 indicator named "Slope Direction Line" for MetaTrader 4. It employs weighted and simple moving averages to create customizable trend lines on charts. Using two trend line buffers (Uptrend and Downtrend) and one for indicator values (ExtMapBuffer), the indicator calculates trend lines. Bullish slopes appear in BLUE, signaling an upward trend, while Bearish slopes are in RED, indicating a downward trend. In a Bullish trend, traders can enter a BUY position wit
ADX MA advanced Trend strength
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
ADX MA: The Ultimate Trend Strength Guide In forex trading, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is a vital indicator for gauging trend strength. Here's a streamlined approach to using ADX for effective trading: 1. Add ADX to your forex chart. 2. Interpret ADX values: <20 is weak, >40 is strong. 3. Identify trend direction: +DI above -DI indicates an upward trend, and vice versa. 4. Execute trades based on ADX and trend: Strong up trend, consider buying; strong down trend, consider selling; we
Dot Histogram Trend for Buy Sell
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
The Dot on Histogram Trend indicator is a straightforward tool in forex trading. When used in conjunction with other indicators, it can be highly rewarding. The indicator consists of a blue and red histogram, representing positive and negative territories, respectively. Buy opportunities arise when the histogram is positive, while sell opportunities emerge when it's negative. Signal Steps: 1. Dot at Zero Level:    - Green Dot: Indicates a clear uptrend; take action.    - Red Dot: Do nothing;
Support Resistance Active only
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
The Support Resistance Active indicator for MT4 identifies highs and lows across various timeframes, displaying support and resistance lines. Notably, previously tested highs and lows are eliminated to avoid clutter on the chart. This indicator focuses on weekly and daily levels, termed as sell zones and buy zones. It draws support or resistance lines (fractal lines) for these zones. Tested areas are visually connected with a line, enhancing clarity on the chart. The indicator is Multi-Timefr
Passband Filter Pro MT5 indicator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
This pass-band oscillator seeks to pass-band out both high and low frequencies from market data to eliminate wiggles from the resultant signal thus significantly reducing lag. This pass-band indicator achieves this by using 2 differenced EMA's of varying periods. (40 and 60). Trigger points for the pass-band oscillator are added with a RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. Output of the pass-band waveform is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root of
Slope Direction Line SDL Trend Signals MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
The SDL Trend Signals MT5 indicator shows the market direction with a colored moving average line. It has three inputs: Period (calculation period), Method (calculation method), and Applied price (price used for calculations). The indicator has three buffers: Uptrend, Downtrend, and ExtMapBuffer (for indicator values). The Bullish slope is in BLUE, and the Bearish slope is in RED. For example, an upward slope indicates a Bullish market (Blue), and a downward slope indicates a Bearish market (R
Hurst Exponent identifies Trend MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
The Hurst Exponent gauges a time series' long-term memory and is named after Harold Edwin Hurst. The MetaTrader's Hurst Exponent Indicator analyzes an asset's price memory, helping predict future trends. It's valuable for traders of all levels, suitable for various styles like scalping or swing trading. In Forex terms, the Hurst Exponent measures a series' dependence, indicating whether it regresses to the mean or clusters in a direction. H values between 0.5-1 suggest positive autocorrelation
