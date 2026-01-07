trend,trend indicator,momentum,oscillator,histogram,trend oscillator,market flow,trend strength,bullish,bearish,trend confirmation,macd histogram,trend analysis



📊 Trend Flow Oscillator





The Trend Flow Oscillator is a market flow and momentum indicator developed to help traders identify the strength and direction of price movement with clarity, simplicity, and fast visual reading.

It is especially effective on 5-minute charts (M5), where flow changes occur more frequently.





✅ What it does

Identifies changes and continuation of buying and selling flow

Shows acceleration and deceleration of price movement

Helps confirm entries in the direction of the trend

Displays flow in a separate histogram, easy to interpret

Works as a directional momentum oscillator

👤 Who it is for

Discretionary traders

Scalpers and day traders (especially on M5)

Traders looking for flow confirmation, not automatic signals

Trend and pullback traders

Users who prefer clean and objective indicators

⚙️ How to use

Preferably use it on the M5 chart

Observe the histogram: Blue bars (Flow Up) → buying flow gaining strength Red bars (Flow Down) → selling flow gaining strength

The larger the bar, the stronger the momentum

Use the indicator to: Confirm trend-following entries Avoid trading against the dominant flow Validate breakouts and trend continuation

Combine with: Price Action Support and resistance Market structure



📌 Tip: Do not use it alone. It is a confirmation indicator, not a standalone trigger.





❌ What it does NOT do

❌ It is not a trading robot

❌ It does not open or close trades

❌ It does not predict the market

❌ It does not replace risk management

❌ It does not guarantee profits

⚠️ Risk warning



Trading in financial markets involves high risk.

Past results do not guarantee future results.

Always use proper risk management, test on a demo account, and trade responsibly.

This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a promise of profits.