Trend Flow Oscillator

trend,trend indicator,momentum,oscillator,histogram,trend oscillator,market flow,trend strength,bullish,bearish,trend confirmation,macd histogram,trend analysis



📊 Trend Flow Oscillator


The Trend Flow Oscillator is a market flow and momentum indicator developed to help traders identify the strength and direction of price movement with clarity, simplicity, and fast visual reading.
It is especially effective on 5-minute charts (M5), where flow changes occur more frequently.

 What it does
  • Identifies changes and continuation of buying and selling flow
  • Shows acceleration and deceleration of price movement
  • Helps confirm entries in the direction of the trend
  • Displays flow in a separate histogram, easy to interpret
  • Works as a directional momentum oscillator
👤 Who it is for
  • Discretionary traders
  • Scalpers and day traders (especially on M5)
  • Traders looking for flow confirmation, not automatic signals
  • Trend and pullback traders
  • Users who prefer clean and objective indicators
⚙️ How to use
  • Preferably use it on the M5 chart
  • Observe the histogram:
    • Blue bars (Flow Up) → buying flow gaining strength
    • Red bars (Flow Down) → selling flow gaining strength
  • The larger the bar, the stronger the momentum
  • Use the indicator to:
    • Confirm trend-following entries
    • Avoid trading against the dominant flow
    • Validate breakouts and trend continuation
  • Combine with:
    • Price Action
    • Support and resistance
    • Market structure
📌 Tip: Do not use it alone. It is a confirmation indicator, not a standalone trigger.

 What it does NOT do
  • ❌ It is not a trading robot
  • ❌ It does not open or close trades
  • ❌ It does not predict the market
  • ❌ It does not replace risk management
  • ❌ It does not guarantee profits
⚠️ Risk warning

Trading in financial markets involves high risk.
Past results do not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management, test on a demo account, and trade responsibly.
This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a promise of profits.
