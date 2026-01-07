Trend Flow Oscillator
- Indicators
- Joas Da Silva Veiga
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
trend,trend indicator,momentum,oscillator,histogram,trend oscillator,market flow,trend strength,bullish,bearish,trend confirmation,macd histogram,trend analysis
📊 Trend Flow Oscillator
The Trend Flow Oscillator is a market flow and momentum indicator developed to help traders identify the strength and direction of price movement with clarity, simplicity, and fast visual reading.
It is especially effective on 5-minute charts (M5), where flow changes occur more frequently.
✅ What it does
- Identifies changes and continuation of buying and selling flow
- Shows acceleration and deceleration of price movement
- Helps confirm entries in the direction of the trend
- Displays flow in a separate histogram, easy to interpret
- Works as a directional momentum oscillator
👤 Who it is for
- Discretionary traders
- Scalpers and day traders (especially on M5)
- Traders looking for flow confirmation, not automatic signals
- Trend and pullback traders
- Users who prefer clean and objective indicators
⚙️ How to use
- Preferably use it on the M5 chart
- Observe the histogram:
- Blue bars (Flow Up) → buying flow gaining strength
- Red bars (Flow Down) → selling flow gaining strength
-
- The larger the bar, the stronger the momentum
- Use the indicator to:
- Confirm trend-following entries
- Avoid trading against the dominant flow
- Validate breakouts and trend continuation
-
- Combine with:
- Price Action
- Support and resistance
- Market structure
-
📌 Tip: Do not use it alone. It is a confirmation indicator, not a standalone trigger.
❌ What it does NOT do
- ❌ It is not a trading robot
- ❌ It does not open or close trades
- ❌ It does not predict the market
- ❌ It does not replace risk management
- ❌ It does not guarantee profits
⚠️ Risk warning
Trading in financial markets involves high risk.
Past results do not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management, test on a demo account, and trade responsibly.
This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a promise of profits.