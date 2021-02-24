Lisek Weis Wave

5

This Weis Wave Volume indicator is a tool to help traders identify the current price trend. 

Understanding volume can provide insight into a market's behavior to help you determine its overall health. The most important rule is this: volume precedes price. Typically, before a market price moves, volume comes into play.

It has 2 main colors histogram which are green and red.

– Green indicates an upward wave. The more the price increases, the bigger the green volume gets.

– The red color shows a decreasing wave. The more the price decreases, the bigger the red volume becomes.

Meaning of the Weis Wave Volume

When trading and analyzing the market, professional traders use the Weis Wave indicator primarily to determine the current price trend. Because this is the most intuitive signal that the indicator offers.

Reviews 8
Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:07 
 

Seems reliable with candlestick activity

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 01:16 
 

Good Weis wave volume indicator

100030995
14
100030995 2021.07.15 08:12 
 

AMAZING

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:07 
 

Seems reliable with candlestick activity

zuoqi168 lv
22
zuoqi168 lv 2022.09.10 20:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 01:16 
 

Good Weis wave volume indicator

ElisabeteRJ Pinheiro
36
ElisabeteRJ Pinheiro 2022.01.05 23:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Paul Wong
72
Paul Wong 2021.10.05 02:18 
 

Volume based indicator good to be used alongside WYCKOFF method. The volume bars are good and the waves are in color to show the wave move. Can clearly compare the volume for wave count for potential trend change. Would need your use on own interpretation on wave count and volume for your necessary interpretation. Great work and thank you for sharing!

Dorian E.
198
Dorian E. 2021.08.23 23:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

100030995
14
100030995 2021.07.15 08:12 
 

AMAZING

jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2021.06.20 09:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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