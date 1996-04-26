EaseOfMovement

Ease of movement is a momentum indicator that demonstrates the relationship between the rate of change in an asset’s price and its volume. It is intended for the daily chart and larger timeframes.

As its name implies, the larger the magnitude of the indicator – the “easier” the movement in price – the more robust the trend is believed to be.

A larger positive value indicates price moving upward on disproportionately low volume. Conversely, a larger negative value indicates price moving downward on disproportionately low volume. Accordingly, ease of movement is used to obtain a sense of how much volume is needed to cause price movement.

An indicator value of greater than zero denotes that the asset is being bought (or “accumulated” in technical analysis lingo). A value of less than zero generally denotes that the asset is being sold (“distributed”).

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