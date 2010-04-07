Belladonna

Belladonna is an advanced custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Hull Moving Average (HMA). It visualizes the trend direction using colored lines and arrows on the chart. The indicator is optimized to minimize lag and eliminate market noise, making it especially useful for short-term and medium-term trading.

 Functions and Features:
Moving Average Type: Hull Moving Average (based on two EMA/SMA lines).

Calculation Methods: Support for different types of moving average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) thanks to the HMAMethod parameter.

Data Source: Select a price source (PRICE_CLOSE, PRICE_OPEN, etc.) via the HMAPrice parameter.

Visualization:

The blue line displays an upward movement (bullish trend).

The red line displays a downward movement (bearish trend).

Up and down arrows are displayed at possible reversal moments if the ShowArrows option is enabled.

 Configurable parameters:
Parameter Purpose
Period HMA calculation period (default 22)
HMAMethod Moving average method (e.g. MODE_SMA)
HMAPrice Price type for calculation (e.g. PRICE_CLOSE)
ShowArrows Enable/disable arrows on the chart
ArrowsGap Distance of arrows from candles
ColorUP / ColorDN Color of arrows for buying and selling
CodeUP / CodeDN Arrow symbols (standard Wingdings codes)
 Advantages:
No redrawing: Visual signals (arrows) are fixed when they appear and do not change.

Flexible settings: Can be adapted to any trading style.

Improved response: The formula HMA = 2 * MA(Period/2) - MA(Period) minimizes signal delay.
