Pro Trend Lucem

Trend Indicator

This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend

Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower, 
You can customise the Line to Any Color. 
The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal


Defaults Length : 55

This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered. 
55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator

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Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
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