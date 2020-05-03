Pro Trend Lucem
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Indicator
This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend
Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower,
You can customise the Line to Any Color.
The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal
Defaults Length : 55
This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered.
55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator