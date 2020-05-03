Pro Trend Lucem

Trend Indicator



This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend



Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower,

You can customise the Line to Any Color.

The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal





Defaults Length : 55



This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered.

55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator