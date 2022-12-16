LDS Scalper

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LDS Scalper User Manual+ Extra LDS CSDIF INDICATOR + Training Videos

 

ABOUT LDS SCALPER INDICATOR STRATEGY

Built on 15+ years of trading experience. LDS Scalper is a very powerful trading indicator for scalping strategy, returns very high accuracy rate in forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. This indicator displays arrow signals based on price action information with high accuracy.

The LDS Scalper Indicator strategy when applied can turn a newbie into a pro trader as it returns highly accurate result.

Unlike most technical Indicator that are known to lag because they only report what has already happened, the LDS Scalper Indicator is designed to predict the future based on price action. The Candle Stick formation plays a huge role in the accurate prediction of future price   by the LDS Scalper Indicator.

The LDS Scalper Indicator displays arrows around the supply and demand zone and does not redraw arrow. Enjoy high win rate with this indicator when used accordingly.

Key Features

  • Multi timeframe and multi currencies.
  • BUY and SELL Arrow Signals
  • Currency Weight and Trend Signal.
  • Strong Trend Signals.
  • No repainting no Redraw Indicator

HOW TO TRADE THE LDS SCALPER STRATEGY

Recommended TIMEFRAME 30 MIN (Can work on other timeframes)

Best result was seen on  EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD

Can work on any currency pairs.

 

1.   Attach the LDS Scalper to the Chart (30Min Timeframe) with Default Settings,

2.   Attach the Awesome Oscillator to the chart with default setting ( Value up :  Green, Value Down:  Red)

3.   Attach Parabolic Sar to the chart with default setting.

4.   The Awesome Oscillator and the Parabolic Sar can be found on all mt4 software by default.

 

CONDITION FOR BUY

1.       If a BLUE arrow appears, this means a Buy Signal

2.       If the signal is valid the Awesome Oscillator should show green colour immediately or within the next two Candles, otherwise Ignore the signal.

3.       Once verified, Open an Instant Buy Order

4.       Set Take Profit 20 Pips 

5.       Set Stop Loss 5 pips away from the  Low of the Previous Candle.

6.       If Parabolic Sar appears below the candles at the time of entry or moments after, adjust Take Profit to 50 Pips and trail stop with the SARs

 

CONDITION FOR SELL

1.       If a RED arrow appears, this means a SELL Signal

2.       If the signal is valid the Awesome Oscillator should show green colour immediately  or within the next two Candles, otherwise Ignore the signal.

3.       Once verified, Open an Instant SELL Order

4.       Set Take Profit 20 Pips below

5.       Set Stop Loss 5 pips away from the  High of the Previous Candle.

6.       If Parabolic Sar appears above the candles at the time of entry or moments after, adjust Take Profit to 50 Pips and trail stop with the SARs.

 



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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