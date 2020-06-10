Professional Trade Signal Arrows
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Pro Trade Signal Arrows is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm.
Bu oklar alış ve satış sinyalleri verir. Gösterge kesinlikle yeniden boyanmıyor. Sinyalin verildiği nokta değişmez. Tüm grafiklerde kullanabilirsiniz. Tüm çiftlerde kullanabilirsiniz.
Bu gösterge, giriş ve çıkış sinyallerini oklar ve uyarı olarak gösterir.
- When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings
- It tells you that you should quit the transaction.
Parameters
- TradePeriod - Circular channel period for trading signals
- StopPeriod - Cyclic channel period for output signals
- SL_TP - Check if I'm stopped and show the future signals
- ATR Time - ATR To set the stop loss
- ATRStopNumber - to calculate stop-loss
- Alerts - notification feature