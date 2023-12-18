Alqannas

ALQANNAS (Sniper) Indicator

Overview:

Welcome to ALQANNAS, your ultimate sniper in the forex market! ALQANNAS is a powerful and versatile trading indicator designed to enhance your trading experience. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, ALQANNAS provides you with accurate non repainting signals, trend direction and strength, and advanced features to elevate your trading strategy.

  Key Features:

  • Buy and Sell Signals: ALQANNAS is equipped with a sophisticated algorithm that generates precise buy and sell signals, empowering you to make informed trading decisions.
  • Trend Direction and Strength: Gain a strategic advantage with ALQANNAS' trend direction and strength feature. Understand the market dynamics and ride the trend with confidence.
  • Lot Calculator: No more guesswork! ALQANNAS comes with a built-in lot calculator, ensuring optimal position sizing for every trade, and helping you manage risk effectively.
  • Alerts: Stay on top of the market with real-time alerts. ALQANNAS offers sound alerts, notifications, and email alerts, keeping you informed even when you're away from your trading station.

Why Choose ALQANNAS?

  • Precision: ALQANNAS is designed with precision in mind, providing you with accurate signals to maximize your profit potential.
  • Versatility: Suitable for various trading styles, ALQANNAS adapts to your preferences, be it scalping, day trading, or swing trading.
  • Ease of Use: User-friendly and intuitive, ALQANNAS seamlessly integrates into your trading routine, making it accessible for traders of all levels.

Unlock the Power of ALQANNAS Today: Gain a competitive edge in the forex market with ALQANNAS. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, ALQANNAS provides the tools you need for successful trading. Elevate your strategy, minimize risk, and make more informed decisions. Invest in ALQANNAS now and embark on a journey towards trading success!

ALQANNAS is designed for MetaTrader and is compatible with various trading styles. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use responsibly and adhere to proper risk management practices.


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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
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TigerSignals
Mouhcine Haddad
Indicators
Elevate your trading game with TigerSignals – the ultimate MetaTrader 4 indicator. Designed for simplicity and precision, TigerSignals provides crystal-clear buy and sell signals, making it a must-have for traders of all levels. Features: User-Friendly:   Easy-to-use interface ensures hassle-free integration into your trading strategy. Alerts:  Sound, phone, and email alerts. Receive notifications when a new signal appears, giving you the freedom to step away from the chart! Lot Size Calculato
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